Paris Jackson Escorts Gal Pal to Prom—See the Photos!

It's prom season and though some stars are opting for more traditional takes—see Sailor Brinkley Cook in a nude lace gown—we're also loving more unexpected spins on the traditional high school dance. Paris Jackson was an incredibly thoughtful date when she posted this shot (above), escorting her gal pal to the big event. In fact, she even dyed her hair to match her date's dress, writing "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

While it's certainly a different way to do prom hair than your typical updo, Jackson, who normally sports a peroxide blonde coif, also had a lighthearted view of it, joking she "spilled an icee" on her head.

spilled an icee on my head 👅💙 A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 26, 2016 at 11:09pm PDT

mens clothing is underrated A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 15, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT

It's been a big week for Jackson. Earlier on, she got a tattoo on her arm featuring her father Michael Jackson's eyes, adding this touching missive: "'The meaning of life is contained in every single expression of life. It is present in the infinity of forms and phenomena that exist in all of creation.' Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from."

