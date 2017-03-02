Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson Got Matching Tattoos
Roses are red … and so are the tattoos.
Paris Jackson Shared Her Experience With Reformatory School After Paris Hilton's Documentary
They "have a lot of similar experiences."
Paris Jackson Denies Reports That Say She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt
The incident comes just weeks after the Leaving Neverland fallout.
Paris Jackson Alludes to Allegations Against Her Dad on Twitter
She referred to the Leaving Neverland documentary as "tabloids and lies."
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Take Twinning to a New Level at LACMA Gala
No one quite brings the glamour to a star-studded affair like sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Saturday night's LACMA Art+Film Gala was no exception. The reality star siblings arrived to the elegant event together as each other's dates, wearing strikingly similar LBDs that gave the term twinning a whole new meaning. Adding their own version of sexy to the eveningwear classic, Kim and Kourtney certainly had heads turning. Kim opted for a floor-length Tom Ford number with a lace-up neckline and mermaid silhouette, while the eldest Kardashian sister's halter neck gown debuted a dramatic back. VIDEO: Dakota Johnson and Mom Melanie Griffith Look Like Sisters on the Red Carpet Both sisters wore smoky eye makeup and nude lips. However, they deviated in terms of hairstyling, with Kim wearing her long tresses loose around her shoulders and Kourtney pulling hers up into a high ponytail. The Kardashian sisters weren't the only stars who slayed the red carpet at the eighth annual benefit, as Paris Jackson, Courtney Love, Dakota Johnson, Salma Hayek, and Billie Lourd were also in attendance. Scroll below for our favorite looks of the night.