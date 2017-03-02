Paris Jackson

Most Recent

Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson Got Matching Tattoos
Roses are red … and so are the tattoos.
Paris Jackson Shared Her Experience With Reformatory School After Paris Hilton's Documentary
They "have a lot of similar experiences."
Paris Jackson Denies Reports That Say She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt
The incident comes just weeks after the Leaving Neverland fallout.
Paris Jackson Alludes to Allegations Against Her Dad on Twitter
She referred to the Leaving Neverland documentary as "tabloids and lies."
Paris Jackson Checks Into a Treatment Center to "Prioritize" Her Mental Health
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Take Twinning to a New Level at LACMA Gala
No one quite brings the glamour to a star-studded affair like sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Saturday night's LACMA Art+Film Gala was no exception.  The reality star siblings arrived to the elegant event together as each other's dates, wearing strikingly similar LBDs that gave the term twinning a whole new meaning. Adding their own version of sexy to the eveningwear classic, Kim and Kourtney certainly had heads turning.  Kim opted for a floor-length Tom Ford number with a lace-up neckline and mermaid silhouette, while the eldest Kardashian sister's halter neck gown debuted a dramatic back.  VIDEO: Dakota Johnson and Mom Melanie Griffith Look Like Sisters on the Red Carpet Both sisters wore smoky eye makeup and nude lips. However, they deviated in terms of hairstyling, with Kim wearing her long tresses loose around her shoulders and Kourtney pulling hers up into a high ponytail.  The Kardashian sisters weren't the only stars who slayed the red carpet at the eighth annual benefit, as Paris Jackson, Courtney Love, Dakota Johnson, Salma Hayek, and Billie Lourd were also in attendance.  Scroll below for our favorite looks of the night. 
Advertisement

More Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Underwent Surgery Without Anesthesia
Why Did Paris Jackson Storm Out of the Dior Cruise Show?
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Paris Jackson Is Following Directly in Her Godmother Elizabeth Taylor’s Footsteps
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Yellow Gown
Paris Jackson’s New Hair Color Will Start a Huge Spring Trend

Are Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Dating? Here's What We Know

This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.

All Paris Jackson

The Selfless Reason Why Paris Jackson Embraces Her Fame
Elizabeth Taylor Inspired Her Goddaughter Paris Jackson to Fight AIDS
Inside Calvin Klein's Star-Studded NYFW After Party
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Her Late Father Michael on His Birthday
Paris Jackson Opens VMAs with Political Call to Action: "We Must Resist"
Paris Jackson Bares Her Bra and Briefs at the MTV VMAs
The 8 Beauty Looks You Have to See From the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Paris Jackson Isn’t Embarrassed by Stretch Marks or Cellulite: “I’m Human. Not a Dress-Up Doll”
Paris Jackson and Her Godfather Macaulay Culkin Show Off Their New Matching Tattoos
Paris Jackson Goes Topless on Spiritual Retreat, Because Why Not?
Watch Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson Make Fab Music Video Cameos Together
Paris Jackson Just Scored a Big Fashion Industry Gig
Why Paris Jackson Loves Being Naked
Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Is Set to Star in Her Very First Movie
Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Are Our New Favorite BFFs
Watch Fergie's Sweet Birthday Surprise for Paris Jackson
8 Things to Know About Sunday Night's Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Paris Jackson Wins Fashion at the GLAAD Awards
Zac Efron Invited Paris Jackson to the Baywatch Premiere for the Sweetest Reason
The Latest Addition to Kendall Jenner's Famous Model Crew? Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson Makes This $30 Shirt Dress Look So Cool
Michael Jackson's 18-Year-Old Daughter Paris Just Signed a Major Modeling Contract
Paris Jackson Looks Just Like Madonna in Modeling Debut
Paris Jackson and Sofia Richie Hug It Out at InStyle & Warner Bros.' Golden Globes Bash
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com