TBT: Paris Hilton and Travis Barker Had an Unofficial Backyard Wedding in the Early Aughts

The Y2K couple you almost forgot.

Published on July 21, 2022
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Who: Grammy-nominated musician and former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, and socialite, DJ, and singer Paris Hilton, 41.

How They Met: Fresh off his split from beauty queen Shanna Moakler in 2006, Travis met Paris at Pure nightclub in Vegas, where, according to the drummer's autobiography Can I Say, they partied together until 8 a.m. the next morning.

"I was a punk-rock kid, and she was my complete opposite," he wrote, adding that Paris wasn't his typical type but that he found her carefree spirit attractive. "For a few weeks, we did everything together," he wrote of his time with Paris.

They casually dated on and off for a few months while Travis was also seeing former Miss USA Tara Conner at the same time.

Why We Loved Them: Travis and Paris were a couple at the height of young Hollywood's Y2K club scene, and the pair partied at all the nightclubs during their short fling. Hyde, Les Deux, Guy's — you name it, they were there, probably making out.

When They Peaked: It wasn't known until 2015 when Travis's autobiography was released, but the two got married (unofficially, of course) in Paris's backyard. The drunken ceremony was officiated by none other than Suge Knight of Death Row Records, and let's just say the vows were anything but your traditional "​​for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish."

The Breakup: After a few months, Paris and Travis slowly fizzled out. Paris never commented on their relationship, but Travis revealed that while the DJ was "fun to party with," their "sexual chemistry was never good."

Their breakup could also possibly be because of Travis's eye for Paris's former assistant, Kim Kardashian. Detailing a trip he took to Amsterdam with Paris, Travis wrote, "We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam — that's what you do there. It was me, Lil Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris, and Kim. I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, 'I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's f–king hot.'"

Where They Are Now: Ironically, Barker is now married to Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian. They had a practice wedding in Vegas before going to the courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022 — a week ahead of their big fete in Italy. In addition to his own children — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana — Barker is now a stepdad to Kourtney's three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and 7-year-old Reign.

Despite Blink-182 breaking up in 2005, Travis is still making music these days. In 2019, he launched his own record label DTA Records, along with Elektra Music Group, which serves as a home for his collaborations with other artists, and he's currently the drummer on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour.

After three failed engagements, Paris finally got her happily ever after with venture capitalist Carter Reum. The two married on 11/11/2021 during a three-night wedding extravaganza in Los Angeles. Night one took place at Hilton's grandfather's private estate, while the other two nights included a neon carnival at the Santa Monica Pier and an intimate black-tie dinner.

Back in the early aughts, Paris basically invented the concept of getting paid to party, and now she's one of the highest-paid DJs, spinning at international music festivals, private events, and of course, nightclubs.

#TBT: Check in every Thursday as we throw it back to some of our favorite celebrity couples of all time.

