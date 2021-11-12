Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married

Paris Hilton has found her happily-ever-after in her now-husband Carter Reum. Sources confirmed that the couple got married on Thursday evening at a private estate in Los Angeles.

Hilton herself announced the happy news on Instagram while sharing a peek at her custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress. "My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝," she wrote, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. In the photo, the top half of Paris's gown is visible, and the dress featured a mock neckline and long-sleeves constructed from a mesh fabric covered in white floral appliqués. She accessorized with giant diamond drop earrings and a French manicure, and her hair was styled in a classic updo, which was partially concealed behind her veil.