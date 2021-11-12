Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Are Married
Paris Hilton has found her happily-ever-after in her now-husband Carter Reum. Sources confirmed that the couple got married on Thursday evening at a private estate in Los Angeles.
Hilton herself announced the happy news on Instagram while sharing a peek at her custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress. "My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝," she wrote, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. In the photo, the top half of Paris's gown is visible, and the dress featured a mock neckline and long-sleeves constructed from a mesh fabric covered in white floral appliqués. She accessorized with giant diamond drop earrings and a French manicure, and her hair was styled in a classic updo, which was partially concealed behind her veil.
"Paris selected her dress late last night," a source revealed to E! News. They continued, "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris." The pair exchanged their "I do's" in front of their famous friends — including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Paula Abdul.
Thursday night's nuptials are reportedly just the beginning, as the wedding festivities are set to continue with two additional parties (and more wedding gowns). "It's going to be, like, a three-day affair," Paris previously told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his talk show back in August. "We have a lot happening…Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."
Paris and Carter began dating in 2019 — though, the two have known each other for 15 years — and in February, Carter proposed while the couple celebrated Paris's 40th birthday on a private island. "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton told Vogue following the news of their engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"