Paris Hilton's Butterfly Dress and Cropped Shawl Combination Is so Y2K

The queen of the early aughts and original Y2K fashion (velour sweats, low-rise jeans, etc.) Paris Hilton is joining the renaissance with her latest outfit, which screams 2005 with its butterfly pattern and cropped shawl.

On Monday, the DJ shared a carousel of images on her Instagram that documented her day at the Dior Beach Club in Capri, Italy. She wore a white Alice and Olivia dress with spaghetti straps, leg slits on either side, and a multi-colored butterfly pattern (a Y2K staple). A cropped, cap-sleeve cardigan, black espadrilles, oversized shades, and a silk headscarf made the outfit feel even more retro.

In the first two photos, Hilton sat and posed along a stone wall that overlooked the sea, while another snap captured the pop culture icon posing in front of a leaf wall with a "J'Adior Capri" light-up neon sign. She also shared pics surrounded by pastries and other installations from the label's pop-up.

"Beautiful day at Dior Beach Club in Capri ✨🦋✨," she captioned the post.

On Sunday, she shared another gallery of photographs showing off the throwback look. She lounged on a boat decorated with branded pillows from famous Champagne company Veuve Clicquot. In the caption, she told her followers to find inspiration from the magical insect printed on her maxidress. "Be like a Butterfly. Beautiful to look at. Hard to catch. ✨🦋✨."