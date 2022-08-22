Celebrity Paris Hilton Paris Hilton's Butterfly Dress and Cropped Shawl Combination Is so Y2K The queen of the early aughts is back. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Paris Hilton/Instagram The queen of the early aughts and original Y2K fashion (velour sweats, low-rise jeans, etc.) Paris Hilton is joining the renaissance with her latest outfit, which screams 2005 with its butterfly pattern and cropped shawl. On Monday, the DJ shared a carousel of images on her Instagram that documented her day at the Dior Beach Club in Capri, Italy. She wore a white Alice and Olivia dress with spaghetti straps, leg slits on either side, and a multi-colored butterfly pattern (a Y2K staple). A cropped, cap-sleeve cardigan, black espadrilles, oversized shades, and a silk headscarf made the outfit feel even more retro. In the first two photos, Hilton sat and posed along a stone wall that overlooked the sea, while another snap captured the pop culture icon posing in front of a leaf wall with a "J'Adior Capri" light-up neon sign. She also shared pics surrounded by pastries and other installations from the label's pop-up. "Beautiful day at Dior Beach Club in Capri ✨🦋✨," she captioned the post. Paris Hilton Opened Up About That Iconic Car Photo with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, 15 Years Later On Sunday, she shared another gallery of photographs showing off the throwback look. She lounged on a boat decorated with branded pillows from famous Champagne company Veuve Clicquot. In the caption, she told her followers to find inspiration from the magical insect printed on her maxidress. "Be like a Butterfly. Beautiful to look at. Hard to catch. ✨🦋✨." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit