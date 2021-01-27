Paris Hilton Reveals She Has Started IVF With Boyfriend Carter Reum
"I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."
Paris Hilton has plans to start a family with her boyfriend. The 39-year-old hotel heiress, DJ, and reality star shared that she started the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process with boyfriend Carter Reum on Tuesday's episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara.
"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," she told host Mara Schiavocampo. The Simple Life star also revealed that it was a longtime friend and former assistant Kim Kardashian who suggested the process to her.
"I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," said Hilton. "I didn't even know anything about it," she added.
Hilton also told the host that she has already undergone the egg retrieval procedure twice. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it," she said. She also praised Reum for his support throughout the process. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."
She also told Schiavocampo that Reum is her "dream guy" and that she is "100 percent" positive is the right guy for her.
"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," she said during the podcast. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."
She and Reum just celebrated their one-year anniversary last month, and commemorated the milestone with an Instagram tribute — set to her owns song, of course.