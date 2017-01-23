Paris Hilton's New BFF Is a Younger Version of Nicole Richie

It's been a decade since The Simple Life went off the air, and while Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship has fizzled, the socialite has hit it off with another member of the Richie family: Nicole's younger sister, Sofia.

From fashion shows to nightclubs and Halloween costumes, Hilton's friendship with her 18-year-old "sis" is totally mirroring her wild adventures with her former BFF. Sofia is even taking style cues from her big sister during her Simple Life days, rocking a sheer black top like 2017 is the new 2002.

Below, the irrefutable evidence that Paris Hilton has swapped out one Richie for another.