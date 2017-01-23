Paris Hilton's New BFF Is a Younger Version of Nicole Richie

It's been a decade since The Simple Life went off the air, and while Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship has fizzled, the socialite has hit it off with another member of the Richie family: Nicole's younger sister, Sofia.

From fashion shows to nightclubs and Halloween costumes, Hilton's friendship with her 18-year-old "sis" is totally mirroring her wild adventures with her former BFF. Sofia is even taking style cues from her big sister during her Simple Life days, rocking a sheer black top like 2017 is the new 2002.

Below, the irrefutable evidence that Paris Hilton has swapped out one Richie for another.

1 of 5 Amy Graves/WireImage; GOR/GC Images

Outfit Twins

Between that sheer top, those killer abs, and that attitude, Sofia is totally channeling her big sis.

2 of 5 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; parishilton/Instagram

America the Beautiful

From Nicole's flag top to Sofia's striped pants, clearly patriotism is always in style. Meanwhile, Paris graduated from a tiara to cat ears, because crowns are so 2001.

3 of 5 Johnny Nunez/WireImage; Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Halloween Queens

The art of a killer Halloween costume has definitely not been lost in the years since The Simple Life aired.

4 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Tristan Fewings/Getty

Squad Goals

From Pharrell to Jeremy Scott, Hilton always has famous friends in tow.

5 of 5 Johnny Nunez/WireImage; parishilton/Instagram

Photobooth Fun

Two words: That's hot.

