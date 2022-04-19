Pamela Anderson Layered a Completely Sheer Red Dress Over a Black Bra and Underwear

On Monday, the actress was spotted leaving the Ambassador Theatre in New York City following her first week of performances as Roxie Hart in Chicago. The leading lady stopped to pose with fans at the stage door while wearing a sheer, bright red maxi dress that featured a mid-thigh leg slit layered over a black bra and underwear. Pamela accessorized the wrap-style dress with a pair of cheetah-print heels and black cat-eye sunglasses.

The '90s icon threw her hair into one of her signature messy updos and matched her nails and lip color to her fiery red dress. Pamela is currently in the midst of an eight-week limited run in the Broadway show, which is set to end on June 5.

The actress recently sat down with E! ahead of her April 13 Broadway debut, where she discussed all things Chicago, including how her life relates closely to her character's story. "I've had a wild life to draw from, many ups and downs," she shared. "I never knew what I was rehearsing for, but looking back, I see that I was preparing to do something more than even I could imagine."

She continued, "There is a vulnerability and strength in Roxie. I relate to that: Overcoming hard times with humor and grace, quick on her feet, being misunderstood by the press, and eventually turning even the most upside-down things into something good with heart."

Pamela also revealed what she was looking forward to most about taking the stage for the first time: "Seeing my sons in the audience," she said. "They are very proud, protective, and have been my biggest supporters. The audience is a character in the show. It's vaudeville style and a real connection is important. I want people to leave the theatre with a new sense of knowing who I truly am — raw, a real person with deep feelings and depth."