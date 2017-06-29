16 Looks That Made Us Fall in Love with Pamela Anderson All Over Again

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Jonathan Borge
Jun 29, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Pamela Anderson made us stop in our tracks when she walked into the fall 2017 Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan this past February. The 49 year old former Playmate looked refreshingly demure in a black floral dress with matching ornate sunglasses and lady-like pointed-toe heels. The look, to put it plainly, won fashion.

And it wasn’t a one-off moment, either. Since then, Anderson, best known for peeling off the layers is instead revealing a very different side of herself when it comes to fashion. Her new M.O. takes a decidedly less-is-more stance—but not in the way you’re probably thinking. There are no bold one-piece bathing suits, no signs of Anderson holding onto the in-your-face, sultry appeal that made her famous.

Her new look is indeed sexy, but it’s surprisingly minimal. This June, Anderson stepped out in London in a wrap dress (above). A wrap dress?! We’d honestly never expect to see “wrap dress” and Pamela Anderson in the same sentence, but it happened, and it worked. The model, actress, and—by the way—busy philanthropist, kept it simple in the best possible way with black pumps, retro sunnies, and a Goyard bag you’d easily tote to, say, Whole Foods.

Since her high-wattage appearance at the Dolce show, the star has sat front row at Vivienne Westwood, hit the red carpet at Cannes, and hopped from one glitzy gala to the next. Generally, she’s gravitating to formulaic looks that work for her. There are sleeveless gowns with a deep-V. Cap-sleeve LBDs that bump up the elegance. High-neck pantsuits that fall loosely yet somehow flatter. And, because it’s Pamela Anderson, there are also a few pieces that could win a best-supporting award for helping show off her cleavage.

In October, she arrived at the Balmain after-party in Paris looking like a million bucks in one of Olivier Rousteing's tiny cocktail dresses. It was sexy, and it contained so many crystal embellishments that caught everyone's attention.

The woman is on fire—and, if she’s reading this, we’re asking for more.

Scroll down to see the looks that have made 2017 the year Pamela Anderson nails it in fashion.

1 of 16 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In Balmain

Anderson hit up the L'Oréal Paris and Balmain party during Paris Fashion Week in a super hot LBD covered in silver embellishments. Her blonde locks looked perfectly wavy, and once more, she managed to look fresher than ever.

2 of 16 Splash News

In An Off-The-Shoulder Dress

What's better than a day at the beach? At day at the beach with a dog that could easily be featured in a pup magazine. Anderson and her canine friend hit the shores and we couldn't help but love her look, too. She kept it breezy in a blue striped off-the-shoulder dress with a geometric oversize belt, sunglasses, and a wicker, basket-like tote bag. 

3 of 16 Neil Mockford/GC Images

A Wrap Dress? On Pamela Anderson? Yes, please. 

4 of 16 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Nailed it. 

5 of 16 David M Benett/Getty

Hello, blonde bombshell

6 of 16 fotopress/Getty

Embellished Cut-Outs? Floral Appliqué? Pink Pumps? Yes, Yes, Yes,

7 of 16 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The LBD is always a reliable choice. 

8 of 16 David M Benett/Getty

And then there's the one-shouldered LBD with bling.

9 of 16 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Sometimes, Angelic works. 

10 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty

Every now and then, va-va-voom works. 

11 of 16 George Pimentel/WireImage

Yes, she Cannes! Now that's a gown, folks. 

12 of 16 Ricky Vigil/GC Images

An over-the-shoulder coat? Impossibly chic. 

13 of 16 Laurent Viteur/WireImage

We're getting '50s Grease vibes. 

14 of 16 Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Shine bright like Pamela Anderson. 

15 of 16 David Livingston/Getty

Bold Red = Fire-Hot. 

16 of 16 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Because Florals Always Lead to a Win.

