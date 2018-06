Outrageous Accessories

5 of 10 Bill Davila/Startraks

Beyonce's Bag



The Louis Vuitton Tribute handbag not only has an unforgettable look, it also has an unforgettable price. Beyonce was one of five customers who plunked down $52,500 for the design, which is a patchwork of 14 of the line's most covetable handbags. Truly, this is one bag that is "Irreplaceable."