Our Picks For Kim Kardashian's Wedding Look

Red-carpet ready or fairy tale fantasy—what type of bride will Kim Kardashian be when she walks down the aisle? We have a few suggestions!
The Glamorous Bride Why it Works This ensemble is all about the megawatt details! Kardashian would positively sparkle in glittering accessories and a curve-hugging gown.
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Nylon veil, Veil Artistry, $185; veilartistry.com. Silk faille gown, Oscar de la Renta, $7,890; Bergdorf Goodman. Pear-shaped diamond drop necklace with pink diamond accent, Harry Winston, price upon request; call 800-988-4110. Silk satin platforms, Miu Miu, $895; net-a-porter.com.
The Hollywood Bride
Why it Works Kardashian could have a movie star moment in this ruffled confection. Styled with sleek, modern extras, this bride would top any best-dressed list.
Why it Works This petal-hued number makes a standalone statement, but stylish extras, like crystal heels and a colorful diamond ring, take this gown to the Kardashian level of fabulous!
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Crystal pin, Ban.do, $130; shopbando.com. Chiffon, organza and French tulle gown, Vera Wang, $7,900; verawang.com for stores. Diamond, topaz and yellow gold ring, Olivia Collings, $15,675; barneys.com. Leather and crystal T-straps, Giuseppe Zanotti, $1,195; barneys.com.
The Romantic Bride
Why it Works Talk about a fairy tale fantasy—mix soft, feminine details with dramatic sparkles and you have pure magic.
Shop the Look: (top to bottom) Crystal headband, Tasha, $58; nordstrom.com. Crystal and tulle ballgown, Marchesa, $8,500; marchesa.com. Diamond and white gold bracelet, Asprey, Price upon request; asprey.com. Satin sandals, Christian Louboutin, $995; call 212-396-1884.
