Our Picks For Kim Kardashian's Wedding Look

Red-carpet ready or fairy tale fantasy—what type of bride will Kim Kardashian be when she walks down the aisle? We have a few suggestions!This ensemble is all about the megawatt details! Kardashian would positively sparkle in glittering accessories and a curve-hugging gown.(top to bottom) Nylon veil, Veil Artistry, $185; veilartistry.com . Silk faille gown, Oscar de la Renta, $7,890; Bergdorf Goodman. Pear-shaped diamond drop necklace with pink diamond accent, Harry Winston, price upon request; call 800-988-4110. Silk satin platforms, Miu Miu, $895; net-a-porter.com