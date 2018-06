Our Picks For Kate Middleton's Wedding Look

1 of 4 Tim Rooke/Rex / Rex USA, Courtesy Lanvin, Courtesy Christian Louboutin, Courtesy Tiffany & Co., Courtesy

Our Picks For Kate's Wedding Look

Ultra-feminine or full-out glam-what type of bride will Middleton be when she walks down the aisle? We have a few suggestions!



The Romantic Bride

Why It Works It’s all in the details with this ensemble! Soft pailette, ruffle and blush accents are the perfect pairing for an ethereal bride with a modern sensibility.