Our Favorite Style Moments from the 2009 Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone (in Dior) didn't disappoint the guests at the Cinema Against AIDS gala who were looking to score some one of a kind auction items. Among the luxury goods on the block-President Bill Clinton’s autographed Alpine Alto Saxophone, a custom "personal transporter" from fashiion house Chanel and a diamond-studded a Chopard watch co-designed by Sir Elton John. To up the ante, Stone even offered up a kiss on the cheek from Twilight hearthrob Robert Pattinson (in Dolce amp Gabbana), which sold for $20,000.