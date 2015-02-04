Our Favorite Style Moments from the 2009 Cannes Film Festival

Feb 04, 2015 @ 2:13 pm
Georgina Chapman and Kerry Washington, Marchesa, Cinema Against AIDS gala, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Georgina Chapman and Kerry Washington

At the Cinema Against AIDS gala to benefit amfAR, Kerry Washington was safe from any potential fashion emergencies thanks to the presence of Marchesa's Georgina Chapman, designer of Washington's strapless deco beaded gown. Diane Kruger, Robin Wright Penn and Marion Cotillard also got glamorous for annual Cannes fundraiser.

-With reporting by Rosamund Witcher

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson in Dolce & Gabbana, Sharon Stone in Dior, Cinema Against AIDS gala, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Robert Pattinson and Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone (in Dior) didn't disappoint the guests at the Cinema Against AIDS gala who were looking to score some one of a kind auction items. Among the luxury goods on the block-President Bill Clinton’s autographed Alpine Alto Saxophone, a custom "personal transporter" from fashiion house Chanel and a diamond-studded a Chopard watch co-designed by Sir Elton John. To up the ante, Stone even offered up a kiss on the cheek from Twilight hearthrob Robert Pattinson (in Dolce amp Gabbana), which sold for $20,000.
David Fisher/Rex Features
Hayden Panettiere in Marchesa, Cinema Against AIDS gala, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's Cinema Against AIDS dress covered both the long and the short of the fashion spectrum-the actress chose a blush silk-chiffon Marchesa dress with a delicate train for the affair, held at the super-luxe Hotel du Cap in Antibes.

John Shearer/Getty Images
<p>Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger</p>
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

Glamorous couple Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger (in Marchesa) attended the after-party for Quentin Tarantino's new film, Inglourious Basterds, starring Brad Pitt, at Baoli Beach in Cannes.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Angelina Jolie in Versace, Brad Pitt in Tom Ford, Premiere of Inglourious Basterds, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the center of the Cannes universe when they walked the red carpet at the premiere of Inglourious Bastards. While Pitt was dapper in a Tom Ford tux, Jolie accented her delicate Versace chiffon gown with racy red lips.

Emmevi/FlyNet Pictures
Robert Pattinson, Premiere of Inglourious Basterds, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Robert Pattinson

Before jetting off to Italy to join his co-stars on the European set of New Moon, Robert Pattinson took a quick trip down the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals before heading inside to catch the screening of Inglourious Basterds.

Nebinger-Orban/Abaca
Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Photo call for Inglourious Basterds, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Diane Kruger and Brad Pitt

Earlier in the day, Pitt joined his on screen leading lady, Diane Kruger (in a vintage strapless dress and fine jewelry by Chanel), at a photocall for the Quentin Tarantino flick. Asked about his Riviera style by the Today show's Anne Curry, Pitt revealed that he had been "personally dressed," by designer Tom Ford for the occasion.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson, 2009 Cannes Film Festival, Twilight, New Moon
Robert Pattinson

Twilight series star Robert Pattinson took a break from filming New Moon to jet to the French Riviera, where he stirred up buzz for the sequel-and showed off his trademark tresses-during a photo call at the Magestic Pier.

John Shearer/WireImage
Penelope Cruz in John Richmond dress and Balmain jacket, Hollywood Domino Tournament, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz recovered from a bout of food poisoning just in time to help host the Hollywood Domino Tournament, which raised funds for her favorite charity, The Global Fund inspired by (RED). Despite feeling under the weather, Cruz looked picture perfect in a John Richmond dress and Balmain tuxedo jacket-adding extra sparkle with a Roger Vivier clutch-when she arrived at the Akvinta-sponsored event, held at a private villa.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Hilary Swank in Armani Prive, Premiere of Looking for Eric, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank made a dramatic entrance at the premiere of Looking for Eric, going geometric in an Armani Prive metallic organza gown with edgy details like a cascading, multi-tiered train and Sergio Rossi shoes.
Venturelli Romaniello/Olycom/iPhoto
Rachel Weisz in Valentino, Premiere of Agora, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz had a green day on the Croisette-after posing for photos in an olive Christian Dior sheath in the afternoon, the actresss opted for a dramatic emerald chiffon Valentino gown and Cartier jewels for the evening premiere of Agora, held at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Evangeline Lilly in Valentino, Premiere of Agora, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Evangeline Lilly

Like Weisz, Evangeline Lilly also chose Valentino for her first red carpet walk at Cannes. The Lost star looked elegant in an embroidered lace gown at the premiere of Vengeance.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Ryan Phillippe, Malin Akerman in Prada, Reception for The Bang Bang Club, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Ryan Phillippe and Malin Akerman

Malin Ackerman channeled old school glamour in head to toe Prada when she joined co-star Ryan Phillippe for a cocktail reception to promote their movie, The Bang Bang Club at the La Plage du Petit Club. "I have a friend who works at Prada," Ackerman explained when asked about her look. "I'm very lucky!"

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Abbie Cornish in Toni Maticevski, premiere of Bright Star, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Abbie Cornish

Abbie Cornish chose a lilac gown by designer-and fellow Australian-Toni Maticevski for the premiere of Bright Star at the Palais Des Festivals. "I'm leaving in a couple of days but, since [the movie] is in competition, I may come back for the Palme d'Or presentation," said the actress, who hit spent her time in Cannes with boyfriend Ryan Phillippe.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Eva Longoria Parker in Versace Atelier, Premiere of Bright Star, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Eva Longoria Parker

Eva Longoria Parker made her first red carpet appearance at the 2009 festival a memorable one, donning a silk organza embroidered ball gown by Versace Atelier for the premiere of Bright Star at the Palais des Festivals.

Eric Gaillard/Landov
Mariah Carey in Dior, Lenny Kravitz, Photo call for Precious, 2009 Canne Film Festival
Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz

Mariah Carey dazzled in a Dior cream and gold thread knit dress when she joined co-star Lenny Kravitz for a photo call for the big screen drama Precious.

James McCauley/Rex Features
Elizabeth Banks in Armani Prive, Premiere of Up, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks set the style standard for the 62nd annual Cannes Film Festival when she attended the opening night premiere of the animated comedy Up at the Palais des Festivals. Banks, who is attending the festival as a spokesperson for beauty brand L'Oreal, made her first red carpet appearance in a a Giorgio Armani Privé one-shoulder silk evening gown and Chopard jewels.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Robin Wright Penn in Elie Saab Couture, Premiere of Up, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Robin Wright Penn

Festival juror Robin Wright Penn dazzled in a platinum draped gown by Elie Saab Vintage Couture and diamonds from the Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes jewelry collection at the premiere of Up.

BauerGriffin
Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann, Premiere of Up, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Tilda Swinton

Also at the premiere of Up, Tilda Swinton showed off her avant-garde fashion sense-and her statuesque frame-in a maroon jacket and carpet-skimming skirt from the Haider Ackermann Fall 2009 collection.

Niko/Sipa Press
Aishwarya Rai in Cavalli Couture Collection, Premiere of Up, 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai gracefully navigated the red carpet in a white tiered strapless gown from the Cavalli Couture Collection.

George Pimentel/FilmMagic
