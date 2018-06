Our Favorite Hunger Games-Inspired Side Braids To Try Now!

As we gear up for the November 21 release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Katniss Everdeen's trademark side-braid is one style statement we're eager to revisit (next to Effie Trinket's entire avant-garde wardrobe, of course). Jennifer Lawrence may sport a chin-length crop in real life, but her on-screen persona has definitely influenced all the pretty plaits we've been seeing on the red carpet. In honor of our favorite girl on fire, we rounded up more gorgeous celebrity side braids, which we're sure Ms. Everdeen would approve of. Even better, we included pro tips on getting the looks, so the odds will ever be in your favor if you try your hand at a particular style. Click through our gallery to see each side braid now!

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Katniss-Inspired Side Braids