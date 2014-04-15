Go Green for Earth Day With Celebrity-Inspired Eco-Friendly Tote Bags

The three cardinal rules of adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle—Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle—is common knowledge, but actually living it is a little less common. These celebrities are proof that Tinseltown is a friend of the Earth, eschewing environmentally harmful plastic bags in favor for reusable ones cut from conscientious cloth, like cotton, linen or burlap.

Jessica Biel is one of them—she was spotted toting a one-of-a-kind canvas Bare carryall made from upcycled coffee sacks (her brother Justin is actually one of the founders of the eco-friendly brand, so do-good fashion must run in the Biel family!). From messengers to chic eco faux nappa bags, see the stars who are all about conscious consumption.