Go Green for Earth Day With Celebrity-Inspired Eco-Friendly Tote Bags

The three cardinal rules of adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle—Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle—is common knowledge, but actually living it is a little less common. These celebrities are proof that Tinseltown is a friend of the Earth, eschewing environmentally harmful plastic bags in favor for reusable ones cut from conscientious cloth, like cotton, linen or burlap.

Jessica Biel is one of them—she was spotted toting a one-of-a-kind canvas Bare carryall made from upcycled coffee sacks (her brother Justin is actually one of the founders of the eco-friendly brand, so do-good fashion must run in the Biel family!). From messengers to chic eco faux nappa bags, see the stars who are all about conscious consumption.

Jessica Biel's Bare Tote

Made from up-cycled coffee sacks, the Bare "Salentos" tote ($180; baremade.com is reversible (opt for burlap print one day and charcoal wax canvas the next), making it two bags in one. Take Jessica Biel's lead (whose brother Justin launched the eco-friendly brand) and use it as your go-to carryall for running errands or shopping the farmers' market.
Miranda Kerr's Stella McCartney Bag

Miranda Kerr proves you can still look chic and be eco. Stella McCartney's "Beckett" bag ($1,230; stellamccartney.com) boasts all the qualities of a designer luxury good, but the eco faux nappa leather is cut from renewable natural resources.
Sophia Bush's Apolis Market Bag

As part of its Local + Global Bangladesh Project, Apolis connects local retailers with artisans in rural Bangladesh to create employment opportunities. The Los Angeles market bag ($68; apolisglobal.com), made with natural golden jute fiber, is just one of those creations. Sophia Bush is an advocate of the cause and even customized one of her own bags.
Jessica Alba's FEED Bag

With its multiple interior pockets, FEED’s Function bag ($100; feedprojects.com), made of 100-percent organic cotton and natural burlap, is a perfect option for eco-conscious moms-on-the-go, like Jessica Alba.
Amanda Seyfried's Carryall

This Apple & Bee ($94; applebee-usa.com) weekender tote can double as a market bag. Plus, its whimsical dandelion print adds a charming touch, similar to Amanda Seyfried's playful carryall.
Reese Witherspoon's Bright Reusable Bag

Instead of a plastic bag, go for a bright green reusable option like Reese Witherspoon. We love Baggu’s best-selling nylon tote in neon ($9; baggu.com), which holds up to three plastic grocery bags worth of goods.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Michelle Vale Tote

Sarah Jessica Parker prefers the bold look of Michelle Vale’s metallic tote ($265; michellevale.com), which is made from natural linen.

