We Posted, You Double-Tapped! See Our 13 Most-Liked Instagrams of 2013

Courtesy Instagram/InStyle (3)
Jennifer Davis
Dec 31, 2013 @ 5:17 am

Another year is about to have come and gone, but before we say goodbye to 2013, we're taking a look back -- specifically, at our most-liked Instagrams of the year. So which of our shots got your fingers double-tapping? From Jennifer Lawrence's memorable Golden Globes win to dreamy bridal fashion week gowns to rows of beautiful heels in our fashion closet, our 13 most popular 'grams encompassed a wide range of events -- including Halloween! Click through the gallery to see them all, and be sure to follow us on Instagram at @instylemagazine for more behind-the-scenes photos in 2014.

Happy New Year!

1 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 13

She beat Meryl! Jennifer Lawrence's winning pose caused a Instagram frenzy with over 8,000 likes.
2 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 12

We got ready with Nicole Richie and her stylist Cher Coulter for the 2013 Style Awards, and these Christian Louboutins caused major shoe envy.
3 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 11

Rihanna's makeup collection for MAC was a hit in stores and on Instagram.
4 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 10

Our festive Fourth of July look got you double-tapping.
5 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 9

These deliciously spooky (and completely adorable) Halloween cupcakes from Ruthy's Bakery in New York City racked up 9,500 double-taps.
6 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 8

This dazzling dress from Reem Acra's 2014 resort collection received over 9,500 likes.
7 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 7

Dennis Basso put on quite a show for his Kleinfeld Bridal Collection, and consequentially, we put up quite a pic for our followers!
8 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 6

Our followers certainly love a good pair of shoes! This shot from the InStyle closet was liked by more than 10,000 people.
9 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 5

We spotted these bejeweled ballet slippers at Clover Canyon during New York Fashion Week, and the sweet soles earned 11,000 likes!
10 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 4

This quote pic of December cover girl Jennifer Lawrence took the fourth spot with 11,200 likes.
11 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 3

Tiffany and Co.'s headpiece for the 'The Great Gatsby' was one of our favorite jewels from the movie-and yours too!
12 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 2

With all that blooming perfection, it's no wonder that Chanel's nail polish cart from its summer soiree earned 14,000 likes.
13 of 13 Courtesy Instagram/Instyle

No. 1

And our most-liked photo of 2013 is... a shot of two Marchesa wedding gowns from the design house's fall 2014 collection!

