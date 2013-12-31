We Posted, You Double-Tapped! See Our 13 Most-Liked Instagrams of 2013

Another year is about to have come and gone, but before we say goodbye to 2013, we're taking a look back -- specifically, at our most-liked Instagrams of the year. So which of our shots got your fingers double-tapping? From Jennifer Lawrence's memorable Golden Globes win to dreamy bridal fashion week gowns to rows of beautiful heels in our fashion closet, our 13 most popular 'grams encompassed a wide range of events -- including Halloween! Click through the gallery to see them all, and be sure to follow us on Instagram at @instylemagazine for more behind-the-scenes photos in 2014.

Happy New Year!

MORE:

