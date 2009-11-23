Oscar Highlights

Nineteen Oscar winners have graced the cover of InStyle, from Hilary Swank to her fellow two-timer Barbara Streisand on our debut issue in 1994. Awardee Halle Berry has been on our cover four times!
Backstage Access
InStyle's VIP pass takes us from the dress rehearsal to the Governors Ball, allowing us to capture moments like a blissfully dazed Reese Witherspoon in 2006, clutching her award and envelope, as she waits to go into the pressroom.
Where's Oscar?
Six dozen (yep, 72!) winners have let us drop by to see their
Oscars at home-or wherever they keep them. Said Ben Affleck, who won with Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting: "It's next to my signed Celtics basketball and Red Sox hat." Oh, what a guy.
Find out where more of your favorite Oscar winners keep their statues.
You Voted! To-Die-For Dress
More than 8,000 of you looked at 15 years of Oscars fashion here on InStyle.com-and the vintage Valentino dress Julia Roberts wore in 2001 won the top spot for the most gorgeous, influential gown.
See the 2009 Oscar nominees!
Party Machines
On Hollywood's most dazzling night, InStyle is here, there, everywhere. By the numbers: 36 bashes covered, 42 reporters listed, 106 photo credits.
