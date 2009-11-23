Oscar Highlights

InStyle.com
Nov 23, 2009 @ 11:36 am
15 Years of InStyle - Oscar Highlights - Cover Girls - Hilary Swank - Halle Berry - Barbara Streisand
pinterest
Cover Girls
Nineteen Oscar winners have graced the cover of InStyle, from Hilary Swank to her fellow two-timer Barbara Streisand on our debut issue in 1994. Awardee Halle Berry has been on our cover four times!
15 Years of InStyle - Oscar Highlights - Backstage Access - Reese Witherspoon
pinterest
Backstage Access
InStyle's VIP pass takes us from the dress rehearsal to the Governors Ball, allowing us to capture moments like a blissfully dazed Reese Witherspoon in 2006, clutching her award and envelope, as she waits to go into the pressroom.
15 Years of InStyle - Oscar Highlights - Where's Oscar? - Ben Affleck - Matt Damon
pinterest
Where's Oscar?
Six dozen (yep, 72!) winners have let us drop by to see their Oscars at home-or wherever they keep them. Said Ben Affleck, who won with Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting: "It's next to my signed Celtics basketball and Red Sox hat." Oh, what a guy.

Find out where more of your favorite Oscar winners keep their statues.
15 Years of InStyle - Oscar Highlights - To-Die-For Dress - Julia Roberts
pinterest
You Voted! To-Die-For Dress
More than 8,000 of you looked at 15 years of Oscars fashion here on InStyle.com-and the vintage Valentino dress Julia Roberts wore in 2001 won the top spot for the most gorgeous, influential gown.

See the 2009 Oscar nominees!
15 Years of InStyle - Oscar Highlights - Party Machines
pinterest
Party Machines
On Hollywood's most dazzling night, InStyle is here, there, everywhere. By the numbers: 36 bashes covered, 42 reporters listed, 106 photo credits.
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5

Cover Girls

Nineteen Oscar winners have graced the cover of InStyle, from Hilary Swank to her fellow two-timer Barbara Streisand on our debut issue in 1994. Awardee Halle Berry has been on our cover four times!
Advertisement
2 of 5

Backstage Access

InStyle's VIP pass takes us from the dress rehearsal to the Governors Ball, allowing us to capture moments like a blissfully dazed Reese Witherspoon in 2006, clutching her award and envelope, as she waits to go into the pressroom.
3 of 5

Where's Oscar?

Six dozen (yep, 72!) winners have let us drop by to see their Oscars at home-or wherever they keep them. Said Ben Affleck, who won with Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting: "It's next to my signed Celtics basketball and Red Sox hat." Oh, what a guy.

Find out where more of your favorite Oscar winners keep their statues.
Advertisement
4 of 5

You Voted! To-Die-For Dress

More than 8,000 of you looked at 15 years of Oscars fashion here on InStyle.com-and the vintage Valentino dress Julia Roberts wore in 2001 won the top spot for the most gorgeous, influential gown.

See the 2009 Oscar nominees!
Advertisement
5 of 5

Party Machines

On Hollywood's most dazzling night, InStyle is here, there, everywhere. By the numbers: 36 bashes covered, 42 reporters listed, 106 photo credits.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!