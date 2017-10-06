whitelogo
Oscar de la Renta
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Home
Celebrity
Oscar de la Renta
Videos
Amal Clooney's Iconic Wedding Gown Has an Unexpected New Home
Oct 06, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Remembering Oscar de la Renta on His Birthday with 11 of His Most Memorable Quotes
Jul 22, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Holidays & Occasions
Shop Your Holiday Cards Now! 15 of Our Favorite
InStyle
x Paperless Post Picks
Nov 20, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Beauty
Remembering Iconic Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta on What Would Have Been His 83rd Birthday
Jul 22, 2015 @ 10:45 am
CFDA Awards
The Top 10 Memorable Moments from the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards
Jun 02, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Bridal Fashion Week
Peter Copping Debuts His Bridal Collection for Oscar de la Renta and It's Breathtaking
Apr 21, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Fern Mallis Brings Her Legendary Fashion Interviews to Everyone with a New Book
Apr 13, 2015 @ 8:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Claire Danes! See the Star's Standout Red Carpet Looks
Apr 11, 2015 @ 8:34 am
Fragrance
Oscar de la Renta's New Fragrance Pays Homage to the Designer's Legacy
Apr 10, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
TV Shows
Sarah Jessica Parker: 50 Perfect Looks For Her 50th Birthday
Mar 25, 2015 @ 5:50 am
Fashion
Choose a Cross-Cultural Wedding Dress with Help from Rachel Roy, Bibhu Mohapatra and More
Mar 14, 2015 @ 9:45 am
Fashion Week
The 14 Looks You Need to See from Fashion Month
Mar 11, 2015 @ 5:01 pm
TV Shows
All the Details On Olivia Pope's Unusual Outfit from Last Night's Scandal
Mar 06, 2015 @ 5:50 pm
Red Carpet
Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Jessica Chastain Is Ready For Beach Weather
Feb 21, 2015 @ 8:22 pm
Red Carpet
Oscars Wish List: The Runway Dresses We Want to See On the Red Carpet
Feb 21, 2015 @ 9:35 am
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Oscar de la Renta
Feb 18, 2015 @ 4:47 pm
Fashion Week
See the Many Personalities of Kendall Jenner On the Runway at #NYFW
Feb 18, 2015 @ 3:33 pm
Fashion Week
Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary: #NYFW Is Starting to Fade to Black
Feb 18, 2015 @ 10:58 am
Movies
Name-Drop Like a Fashion Insider
All Year Long
With Our Guide
Feb 12, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
Fashion Week
Now You Know: What We're Looking Forward to at New York Fashion Week
Feb 11, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Fashion
Oscar de la Renta Honored with SCAD Fashion Exhibition
Feb 10, 2015 @ 12:01 pm
Entertaining
Celebrity Travel: The 10 Coolest Things to See in Marfa, TX
Jan 31, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Fragrance
Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer to Add Jon Hamm to Its Star-Studded Cast, Plus More Must-Reads
Jan 30, 2015 @ 1:21 pm
