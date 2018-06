3 of 5 UNICEF/NYHQ2007-2019/Brian Sokol

Hard Work

"I spent an afternoon with a young girl named Rita, who was about 6 years old. She spends half her day collecting water. She carries a water tank in a basket, with a strap that goes over her forehead to distribute the weight. She walks a few miles up and down a mountain to get to a well and collects water to bring back to her house. And the water she's collecting from the well is not clean, it can make her sick."