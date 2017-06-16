People Cannot Tell Orlando Bloom’s and Katy Perry’s Dogs Apart

Orlando Bloom has been the victim of a lot of fictitious articles (at least according to his mom, who has been sending out his résumé to every national newsroom in Britain) but, IMO, the most egregious mistake has to do with his little dog, Mighty.

You see, little Mighty is quite the accomplished red poodle, having even been inducted into Leonardo DiCaprio's bro squad. But he keeps on getting mistaken for Katy Perry’s dog, Nugget. (Not to be outdone, Nugget is actually a professional model, who starred in Perry's Citibank commercial this year.)

The mix-up is understandable; afterall, the parents were dating until earlier this year and Bloom has spent time with Perry’s pup.

But since the split, the Pirates actor starting having Mighty appear on his Instagram feed.

#live love ❤️💛💚💙💜🖤 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

The little guy has accompanied his owner everywhere from L.A. to New York and even Japan, and yet he still keeps getting misidentified as his doggie doppelgänger. This little guy has played with Leonardo DiCaprio, and can't even get his time in the spotlight.

VIDEO: Katy Perry Ranks Her Exes Based on Bedroom Abilities

So, for the record, Orlando Bloom was not toting his ex-girlfriend’s dog through LAX on Wednesday (above, at top). And he wasn’t walking Nugget through the streets of Manhattan this week either.

This is Mighty:

And this is Nugget:

👁 @CookingClemente's Rose & Thorn dinner on #KPWWW with @withlovecleo @miamoretti @Sia @DitaVonTeese @pattyannjenks -TeamKP A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Mighty:

always on my mind #mightyman #puppy A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 18, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Nugget:

BTS on Nugget's speed dating with @poochofnyc, @littlefreddietinkles and their wonderful owners! #agadorable #BonAppetit 🐶🍒📸 by @ronyalwin A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 6, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Mighty:

wabi-sabi #puppy #mighty A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 3, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Nugget:

aesthetics A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Mighty:

💰that gold 💰 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Nugget:

🐶😍NUGGET😍🐶 @jessronagrooming A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 17, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

P.S. If Nugget looks familiar to you, it's probably because Perry is a self-described “collector of miniatures”—back in 2014, she welcomed a different red pup named Butters into her family.

Meet Butters:

Meet my new Prismatic World Tour mascot, BUTTERS! 🐶 #nolongerjustacatlady... A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 16, 2014 at 8:57pm PDT

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Tobey Maguire Form a Sexy Bro Squad

Got it? Good.