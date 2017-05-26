Does Orlando Bloom Know His Pirate Pick Up Lines?

Josh Newis-Smith
May 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Orlando Bloom was our forever crush in the early aughts with his hair goals role in The Lord of the Rings, his penchant for leather in Troy and, of course, his impressive sword in Pirates of the Caribbean.

With the help of a certain paddle board snap it seems Orlando is more than in bloom, all over again. As he returns for a cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth film in the franchise (plot spoiler: it’s actually amazing!) Orlando joins InStyle U.K.'s Joshington Hosts to play "Who Said It," a new series where we test celebrities on how well they know their film/lyrics/book. And because it's a Pirates film, it's called "Your Port or Mine?"

Joshington challenged Orlando to decipher whether he's hearing a "pirate" or a "regular" pick up line. Will you be using “plunder my silver” in the club this weekend? Watch above.

Aside from being quite the hoot, here are six largely superficial reasons why Orlando is blooming like it’s 2004 all over again.

1. Orlando goes big or goes home

Speaking to Joshington Hosts about his Pirates return, the 40-year-old said, “it was a mixture of memories and the fun times we had. It just made sense and it was an easy thing for me to come in and do a couple of days even though I shot two scenes on three continents … go big or go home, you know!”

2. #DadGoals: Orlando returned to Pirates for his son, Flynn

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

“I never thought I'd come back into the franchise, but my son loves the films,” the father to 6-year-old Flynn told Joshington Hosts. Flynn received a doll from Orlando in his Will Turner incarnation too.

🙌🏻 #dad goals 👊🏻#pirates

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

3. Not even a pooch can out cute him

Aww x7!

always on my mind #mightyman #puppy

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

4. Look at THAT loungewear

Dear God, his Instagram is just a real life treasure trove isn’t it?

first mate flyers our new fragrance campaign launches next week #deepseasmells #barbossa #willturner #pirates🤣

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

5. Orlando is a giver

Bloom is an ambassador for UNICEF, working on the "Flip Climate Change" program, which is seeking to help children affected by climate change. Orlando just has so many layers.

6. We will finish on this video of him fighting … topless …

he's a shaolin master imma have to practice lots to keep up 👊🏻

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

You. Are. Welcome.

Catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters Friday, May 26.

So Orlando Bloom star of Pirates of the Caribbean, also star of my 2008 unofficial romantic lead calendar. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. I want to play a game called your port or mine. It's a pirates chat-up line or it's a normal chat-up line. I'm a horologist. Your port. No, you port. My port. Considering where your left hand is, you're holding everything but my word Your fault. Your fault. Is your dad a farmer because you have a great sense of melons. Your fault. I will show you my peg leg if you show me yours. My pull. Plunder my silver My port. You're one half a thief because you stole my heart from across the room. My port? My port. Your port. Was that an earthquake because you just rocked my world. [LAUGH] Your port. You just left me with a whoreologist in her knickers. Your port. That's your port. My port. Your port. And you sunk my treasure. My port. And show me your trident. My pull. Great. Killed that game. Thank you.

