Does Orlando Bloom Know His Pirate Pick Up Lines?

Orlando Bloom was our forever crush in the early aughts with his hair goals role in The Lord of the Rings, his penchant for leather in Troy and, of course, his impressive sword in Pirates of the Caribbean.

With the help of a certain paddle board snap it seems Orlando is more than in bloom, all over again. As he returns for a cameo in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth film in the franchise (plot spoiler: it’s actually amazing!) Orlando joins InStyle U.K.'s Joshington Hosts to play "Who Said It," a new series where we test celebrities on how well they know their film/lyrics/book. And because it's a Pirates film, it's called "Your Port or Mine?"

Joshington challenged Orlando to decipher whether he's hearing a "pirate" or a "regular" pick up line. Will you be using “plunder my silver” in the club this weekend? Watch above.

Aside from being quite the hoot, here are six largely superficial reasons why Orlando is blooming like it’s 2004 all over again.

1. Orlando goes big or goes home

Speaking to Joshington Hosts about his Pirates return, the 40-year-old said, “it was a mixture of memories and the fun times we had. It just made sense and it was an easy thing for me to come in and do a couple of days even though I shot two scenes on three continents … go big or go home, you know!”

2. #DadGoals: Orlando returned to Pirates for his son, Flynn

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jul 14, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

“I never thought I'd come back into the franchise, but my son loves the films,” the father to 6-year-old Flynn told Joshington Hosts. Flynn received a doll from Orlando in his Will Turner incarnation too.

🙌🏻 #dad goals 👊🏻#pirates A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 16, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

3. Not even a pooch can out cute him

Aww x7!

always on my mind #mightyman #puppy A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 18, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

4. Look at THAT loungewear

Dear God, his Instagram is just a real life treasure trove isn’t it?

first mate flyers our new fragrance campaign launches next week #deepseasmells #barbossa #willturner #pirates🤣 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 16, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

5. Orlando is a giver

Bloom is an ambassador for UNICEF, working on the "Flip Climate Change" program, which is seeking to help children affected by climate change. Orlando just has so many layers.

game on! join me and @UNICEF in the #FlipClimateChange! children are facing the consequences of climate change and it’s expected that millions more won't have access to safe water. but we can do something if we act NOW. help us raise awareness by sharing a clip of yourself doing the #BottleFlipChallenge. then, post it on your Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #FlipClimateChange! A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

6. We will finish on this video of him fighting … topless …

he's a shaolin master imma have to practice lots to keep up 👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 18, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

You. Are. Welcome.

Catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters Friday, May 26.