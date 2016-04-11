The 20 Hunkiest Actors in Hollywood History

Olivia Bahou
Apr 11, 2016 @ 9:00 am
<p>Clint Eastwood</p>
Clint Eastwood

Scott Eastwood is one of today's biggest heartthrobs, but long before he was born, his dad was Hollywood's leading man. Clint Eastwood has enjoyed a long and storied career as an actor, director, and producer in Tinseltown.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<p>Charlton Heston</p>
Charlton Heston

Busting onto the scene back in 1941, this ruggedly handsome star took on historical roles from President Andrew Jackson to Moses throughout his illustrious career.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<p>Elvis Presley</p>
Elvis Presley

Presley was as well known for his velvety voice as he was for his handsome looks and gyrating hips.

RB/Redferns
<p>James Dean</p>
James Dean

Dean will always be remembered as the good-looking teenager he played in the 1955 film Rebel Without a Cause. He died months after the film's release in a tragic car accident.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<p>Clint Walker</p>
Clint Walker

Walker brought Westerns to TV with the 1955 hit Cheyenne. His rugged good looks made him one swoon-worthy cowboy.

ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES
<p>James Stewart</p>
James Stewart

Stewart was both a successful actor and a wartime general, making him doubly lovable in America's hearts.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<p>Gary Cooper</p>
Gary Cooper

Cooper and his stunning blue eyes became a heartthrob in the 1920s. Hollywood hunks Bradley Cooper and Daniel Craig have been said to take after the actor and his baby blues.

Paramount Famous Lasky Corporation/Getty Images
<p>Marlon Brando</p>
Marlon Brando

Those biceps! That stare! Brando became known after the 1950 film, The Men, and heated up Hollywood for years aftr

Warner Bros/Getty Images
<p>Montgomery Clift</p>
Montgomery Clift

Clift made his acting debut on Broadway, appearing in plays for ten years, but nothing could keep that handsome face out of Hollywood. 

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
<p>John Wayne</p>
John Wayne

After his first feature film, Men Without Women, in 1930, this Hollywood hottie became known for his roles as a cowboy during America's obsession with Westerns. He won an Academy Award for 1969's True Grit.

Bettmann/Getty Images
<p>Rock Hudson</p>
Rock Hudson

Tinseltown's golden boy was known for his chiseled good looks almost as much as for his roles as a leading man in films like 1956's Giant and 1959's Pillow Talk.

Bettmann/Getty Images
<p>Henry Fonda</p>
Henry Fonda

Jane Fonda had one hot dad! Long before the actress made her debut, her father heated up Hollywood with classics like The Grapes of Wrath and 12 Angry Men.

Bettmann/Getty Images
<p>Robert Redford</p>
Robert Redford

Redford's all-American good looks won him roles in classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Way We Were. The now 79-year-old founded the Sundance Film Festival, solidifying his place in American cinematic history.

Art Zelin/Getty Images
<p>Cary Grant</p>
Cary Grant

Grant became an American citizen in 1942 but never lost his charming British accent. His dashing good looks made him the ideal leading man opposite stars like Ingrid Bergman and Rosalind Russell.

Bettmann/Getty Images
<p>John Barrymore, Jr.</p>
John Barrymore, Jr.

Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of accomplished actors. Her father, John, was known for 1950s hits like The Big Night and Never Love a Stranger.

Bettmann/Getty Images
<p>James Garner</p>
James Garner

This handsome leading man had successful careers in both movies and TV. His role as the amiable gambler Bret Maverick in the 1950s western Maverick was quite the hit.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
<p>Sidney Poitier</p>
Sidney Poitier

The first Bahamian and first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, Poitier was as handsome as he was successful.

John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images
<p>Gregory Peck</p>
Gregory Peck

Tall, dark, and handsome, Peck was one of the most popular actors of the mid-19th century. He'll forever be remembered as the lovable lawyer, Atticus Finch, in 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird.

Ernest Bachrach/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images
<p>Paul Robeson</p>
Paul Robeson

The hunky actor and singer used his platform to make change: He was one of the powerful voices in America's Civil Rights Movement.

Sasha/Getty Images
<p>Dean Martin</p>
Dean Martin

The "King of Cool" was an accomplished comedian, even starring in his own improv show. His Italian roots and suave looks landed him a role in 1990's Goodfellas.

Express Newspapers/Getty Images
