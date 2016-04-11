The 20 Hunkiest Actors in Hollywood History

Actors like Ryan Gosling and Zac Efron never fail to make us swoon, but long before The Notebook hit theaters—and decades ahead of Efron’s washboard abs—Hollywood had a whole different rotation of hunky leading men.

From Marlon Brando’s bulging biceps to Cary Grant’s swoon-worthy accent, these handsome stars heated up the big screen. Do surnames like Eastwood, Fonda, and Barrymore sound familiar? Some of today’s biggest stars are relatives of these mid-19th century heartthrobs.

Click through to meet 20 of Hollywood’s original hunks. Hubba hubba!