Oprah's Real-Estate Spree Continues! See Her Nearly $29-Million California Horse Farm

News just broke that Oprah Winfrey was scooping up a $14 million Telluride ski mansion—but the media mogul is already on to the next. This time around, Winfrey signed on for the purchase of a $28.85 million coastal estate in Montecito, CA.

Boasting 23 acres between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, Winfrey's new spot is less than a mile from the beach. Not only that, she'll likely be spending plenty of time outdoors because the estate offers home-grown produce (aka one of Oprah's favorite things) with a two-acre avocado grove and plentiful citrus trees.

Around star-studded Monteceito, Winfrey can expect plenty of A-listers as neighbors. Among them are Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, and Drew Barrymore. The new house, which sits on the "Seamair Farm" property, offers 4,750-square-feet of living space with four fireplaces, a pool, open and covered patios, a separate cottage, and a horse trainer's house. Oh, and there are show horses that stay in the stable, barn, and pastures.

What's up next for Oprah in her real estate spree? Only time will tell. For now, we can't wait to see all of the scenic Instagram photos she'll no doubt be sharing of her new digs.