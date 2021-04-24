Oprah Says She Was "Surprised" by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Racism Claims in Interview
"What? You're going there? You're going all the way there."
Like everyone else, Oprah didn't know what to expect last month when she sat down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their first official interview since stepping down from the royal family. And after it was all over, she was just as surprised as the rest of us with how much they revealed.
Speaking on Nancy O'Dell's new TalkShopLive streaming show, Oprah reflected on her conversation with the couple, and shared that she was particularly surprised by their accusations of racism against the monarchy. "What? You're going there? You're going all the way there?" Oprah said in reaction to the moment that Meghan said there were "concerns" over Archie's skin color.
Oprah went on to explain that the reason why the interview had such an impact was because of Meghan and Harry's ability to be honest. "What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were," the talk show host explained. "The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did."
According to Oprah, the trio's "shared intention was the truth." She added, "They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."
Amongst the couple's other bombshell claims, Meghan was reportedly denied help when she was suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie. The duchess said she went to a senior official to seek medical care, but was told she couldn't because it would reflect poorly on the institution.
"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan said. "That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."