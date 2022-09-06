Oprah Is, Yet Again, Convincing Us to Buy These "Pillowy" Slide Sandals That Can Be Worn Into Fall

Hot take: As long as your toes aren't cold, you can wear sandals year-round. Case in point: Oprah is starting off fall by reaffirming her approval of a comfy, minimalist slide she deemed "not only stylish," but also "a dream to wear" in her 2021 list of Oprah's Favorite Things. "It feels like they have a pillowy cushion that's been sculpted for your feet," she noted of the Roam Puffy Slide, adding that "they're also vegan, with moisture-wicking neoprene footbeds."

Just last week, she included the same slides in an Instagram story where she shared a thoughtful collection of party favors for friend and filmmaker Ava DuVernay's birthday — and IMO, the shoes perfectly fit the early-autumn vibe. For starters, the ultra-soft, vegan leather upper comes in warm, earthy tones like golden brown and sage green, in addition to classic black and white. Plus, the simple silhouette walks the line between sporty and classic, making it an ideal pairing with jeans, leggings, or skirts. In addition to style, the soles are lined with thick memory foam, making them incredibly comfortable to walk or stand in, even for multiple hours.

Courtesy

Shop now: $96 ($137); revolve.com

What's more, shoppers agree with Oprah: these slides feel just as amazing as they look. One reviewer who bought them as a gift for their partner noted that they "hug her feet just perfectly" and called them "minimalistic yet bold." Another said they love the sandal's "big and bulky" shape, adding that they're "so cute and comfy." A third wrote that they "go with everything," assuring that they're "a staple."

Fans also said the slides are great for wearers with narrow feet, and advised those who prefer a roomier fit to select a size up. If you're ready to step into fall while maintaining all the comfort of summer style, these Oprah-approved slides are the pick for you. Shop them at revolve from $96 while certain colorways are on sale for up to 30 percent off.

Courtesy

Shop now: $96 (Originally $137); revolve.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $137; revolve.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $125 (Originally $137); revolve.com