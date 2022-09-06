Oprah Is, Yet Again, Convincing Us to Buy These "Pillowy" Slide Sandals That Can Be Worn Into Fall

She previously called them “a dream to wear.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah Slides
Photo: Getty Images

Hot take: As long as your toes aren't cold, you can wear sandals year-round. Case in point: Oprah is starting off fall by reaffirming her approval of a comfy, minimalist slide she deemed "not only stylish," but also "a dream to wear" in her 2021 list of Oprah's Favorite Things. "It feels like they have a pillowy cushion that's been sculpted for your feet," she noted of the Roam Puffy Slide, adding that "they're also vegan, with moisture-wicking neoprene footbeds."

Just last week, she included the same slides in an Instagram story where she shared a thoughtful collection of party favors for friend and filmmaker Ava DuVernay's birthday — and IMO, the shoes perfectly fit the early-autumn vibe. For starters, the ultra-soft, vegan leather upper comes in warm, earthy tones like golden brown and sage green, in addition to classic black and white. Plus, the simple silhouette walks the line between sporty and classic, making it an ideal pairing with jeans, leggings, or skirts. In addition to style, the soles are lined with thick memory foam, making them incredibly comfortable to walk or stand in, even for multiple hours.

Puffy Slide
Courtesy

Shop now: $96 ($137); revolve.com

What's more, shoppers agree with Oprah: these slides feel just as amazing as they look. One reviewer who bought them as a gift for their partner noted that they "hug her feet just perfectly" and called them "minimalistic yet bold." Another said they love the sandal's "big and bulky" shape, adding that they're "so cute and comfy." A third wrote that they "go with everything," assuring that they're "a staple."

Fans also said the slides are great for wearers with narrow feet, and advised those who prefer a roomier fit to select a size up. If you're ready to step into fall while maintaining all the comfort of summer style, these Oprah-approved slides are the pick for you. Shop them at revolve from $96 while certain colorways are on sale for up to 30 percent off.

Puffy Slide
Courtesy

Shop now: $96 (Originally $137); revolve.com

Puffy Slide
Courtesy

Shop now: $137; revolve.com

Puffy Slide
Courtesy

Shop now: $125 (Originally $137); revolve.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence Reebok Sneakers
Jennifer Lawrence Wore These Comfy, '80s-Inspired Sneakers That You Can Get for $60 at Amazon
Best Clogs for All-Day Comfort
The 10 Best Clogs for All-Day Comfort
J Crew Clothing Haul Story
J.Crew's Comeback Is Going Viral on TikTok, so I Did a Clothing Haul
Amazon Just Launched a Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation, and It’s Full of Versatile Staples
Amazon's New Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation Is a One-Stop Shop for Seasonal Staples
Hoka Ora Slide Sandal Review
I Can't Stop Wearing the Cushioned Slides Version of This Controversial, Celebrity-Loved Sneaker
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Is Obsessed With These Two Ugly Sandals That Are "a Dream to Wear," and Honestly, We Want Both
Best Fisherman Sandals
The Best Fisherman Sandals of 2022 That Will Reel in Compliments
These Pillow-Like Slide Sandals With 4,700+ Perfect Ratings Are Up to 50% at Amazon Now
These Pillow-Like Slide Sandals With 4,800+ Perfect Ratings Are Up to 50% at Amazon Now
FP Movement x Hoka Slides
These Cushy $50 Slides From a Celebrity- and Podiatrist-Approved Brand Are About to Sell Out Everywhere
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Confusing Pair of $600 Sandals That Might Replace Pool Slides
Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Paulina Porizkova Is the Latest Supermodel to Approve of This Comfy German Sandal Hollywood Is Obsessed With
Crocs Black Friday Sale
The Ugly "It" Shoe of Quarantine Is Here to Stay — so Why Not Stock Up in This Black Friday Sale?
Shop TikTok Star Remi Bader's Curated Collection of 'Cute' But 'Comfy' Loungewear Essentials That Start At Just $11
TikTok Star Remi Bader Teamed Up With Victoria's Secret Pink on a Curated Line of Loungewear Essentials
JW Pei Heels
There's Now a Shoe Version of This Supermodel- and Celebrity-Loved Handbag
Amazon End of Summer Fashion Sale
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%