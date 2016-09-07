Oprah Winfrey Denies Stedman Graham Wedding Rumors With One Tweet

As much as we'd all like to believe that Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham were planning a "dream wedding" or a "$4 million honeymoon," it simply isn't happening.

The mogul—a titan in the world of TV, movies, and publishing—hit the interwebs to set the record straight about the Star cover story claiming the two were tying the knot and that bestie Gayle King "gives her blessing" and that there's already a "star-studded guest list."

"Oprah was making breakfast for Stedman when he casually made a joke about getting married, and it suddenly dawned on her how Stedman has never asked her for anything or pressured her in any way, and how she's been able to do whatever she wants," a supposed source told the mag.

"That's when Oprah connected the dots and realized it was her turn to show how much she cares about what he wants," they continued. "I heard she said 'yes,' and Stedman couldn't believe it. He thought she was joking with him!"

The 62-year-old, who usually just ignores whatever is written in the tabloids, must have been getting calls from friends and family who were buying into the story and took to Twitter to slam the rumor once and for all.

"6 people who know me well have called today congratulating me or surprised they weren't invited to my wedding. IT' s NOT TRUE!!" the mogul tweeted.

Winfrey and Graham have been an item since 1986 and them getting married has been a topic of conversation for decades—and we doubt it'll ever truly stop.