18 Times We Wanted Birthday Girl Oprah Winfrey's Garden-Chic Lifestyle

Anna Hecht
Jan 29, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Birthday girl Oprah Winfrey is known for more than just her TV hosting skills. Today, the multi-billion dollar media mogul is a major role model for women—both professionally and domestically. In building her "O" empire, Oprah set an example as a get-what-you-want businesswoman. At home, the now-62-year-old is the ultimate host and homemaker to guests. When she's not outside tending to her garden, Oprah can be found cooking in the kitchen or sitting down to spend some quality time with friends.

To see for yourself, look no further than her most envy-inducing Instagrams. From garden-themed outdoorsy shots to luxurious lunch outings, Oprah's life is anything but ordinary. Happy birthday to the Queen of Media on her big day.

1 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

All. The. Vegetables.

Oprah's got no shortage of veggies at her house! Just look at the gorgeous assortment she likely pulled straight from her garden.

2 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

The Crew

Takin' it outdoors, Oprah and her besties, including Gayle King, ventured into the garden to harvest some healthy eats.

3 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Dinner's Served

Gathering 'round a pasta feast paired with wine. Nothing better.

4 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Sitting Down to Chat with Brené Brown

Um, we wish we had a spot as cozy and nature-filled as this! Oprah shared this photo of her and author Brené Brown from their sit-down chat on Oprah's self-help talk show, SuperSoul Sunday.

5 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Greens Galore

Unsurprisingly, Oprah's garden is greater, grander, and greener than most.

6 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Rise and Shine!

Oprah doesn't mess around when it comes to her morning meal. On the menu? "Baltimore's best crab cake."

7 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Back Porch Braidin'

Oprah captioned this adorable photo, saying "Some things never change.. Mississippi to Maui. Hair braidin' on the porch."

8 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Family Ukulele Lessons

Only in Oprah's family does quality time equal ukelele lessons. So fun!

9 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Oprah's Main Man

Oprah's partner, Stedman Graham, earned some brownie points when he gifted her with this gorgeous bouquet. Good work!

10 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Feelin' the Love

Oprah's family presented her with some unique one-of-a-kind gifts this past Christmas. Sharing with her Insta-following, Oprah captioned the photo, saying "More favorite gifts. Black and White truffle. A real pearl in its shell. A cross made of shells. Now just waiting on turkey from Chef Kenneth Gilbert. #MerryChristmas from our house to yours."

11 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Showin' It Off

In Oprah's house, nothing beats a basket full of greens. 

12 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Oprah's Farm

Yet another reason we want Oprah's life: She has her own farm—with no shortage of fresh fruits and veggies.

13 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Somewhere Over the...

... double rainbow? According to Oprah, that's what she saw. Stepping outside on Christmas Eve, Oprah captioned this photo, saying "Wishing you all a double rainbow Christmas Eve! #falala."

14 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Zucchini, Baby!

Oprah showed off her massive zucchini find in this moo-tastic Instagram post.

15 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Love Is All You Need

Oprah sat down for a hearty bowl of soup with her man.

16 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Green Livin'

To say we're totally obsessed with Oprah's green goddess lifestyle would be an understatement.

17 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

La Cuisine

When Oprah whips up dinner in the kitchen, you can count on it to be finger-lickin' good.

18 of 18 Instagram at Oprah

Let the Birthday Fun Begin

Oprah kicked off her birthday festivities early this year by visiting her niece and nephew's restaurant. She captioned the photo, "I had to "just say no" to fried mac and cheese. Counted my fried okra. Ate the fish instead of ribs! Saving for cake!" We're wishing you a happy birthday, Oprah!

