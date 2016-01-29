18 Times We Wanted Birthday Girl Oprah Winfrey's Garden-Chic Lifestyle

Birthday girl Oprah Winfrey is known for more than just her TV hosting skills. Today, the multi-billion dollar media mogul is a major role model for women—both professionally and domestically. In building her "O" empire, Oprah set an example as a get-what-you-want businesswoman. At home, the now-62-year-old is the ultimate host and homemaker to guests. When she's not outside tending to her garden, Oprah can be found cooking in the kitchen or sitting down to spend some quality time with friends.

To see for yourself, look no further than her most envy-inducing Instagrams. From garden-themed outdoorsy shots to luxurious lunch outings, Oprah's life is anything but ordinary. Happy birthday to the Queen of Media on her big day.

