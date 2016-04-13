The Olsen Twins Post Their First-Ever Public Selfie on Instagram

The Olsen twins may not have Instagram accounts, but that doesn't mean they aren't selfie pros. Today, Mary-Kate and Ashley posted their first-ever public snap to the platform, and it's just as amazing as we'd expect.

In the black-and-white 'gram, which they posted on Sephora's official account as part of an Elizabeth and James Instagram takeover, the duo look chic as per usual as they posed for the camera in matching sunglasses and dark sweaters. "First public selfie ever @ElizandJames #SephoraTakeover," they captioned the snap (below).

First public selfie ever 😕 😜 @ElizandJames #SephoraTakeover A photo posted by Sephora (@sephora) on Apr 13, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

The notoriously private sisters didn't stop the Instagram fun with their selfie. So far, they've posted two other shots—one of a mood board, which they captioned #beautygoals, and the second a photo of some delicious looking salads. Will this foray into the Instagram sphere encourage the twins to join the platform for good? One can only hope.

Beauty goals 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #MyNirvana #EandJFall16 @ElizandJames #SephoraTakeover A photo posted by Sephora (@sephora) on Apr 13, 2016 at 11:13am PDT