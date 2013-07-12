Olivia Wilde's InStyle August 2013 Issue Now on Newsstands! Go Behind-the-Scenes at Her Cover Shoot

Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Jul 12, 2013 @ 10:00 am

The new August issue of InStyle with cover girl Olivia Wilde is now on newsstands! Inside the issue, the 29-year-old works her best model poses in Louis Vuitton, Burberry Prorsum, Carolina Herrera, Chanel and more high-fashion looks curated by Style Director Melissa Rubini. Behind-the-scenes, it was all about creating, as our star called it, “a futuristic Katharine Hepburn look,” with a dazzling mix of elegance and embellishment using statement coats, handbags, and dresses in an array of rich textures including calfskin, silk, crocodile, tweed, python. "The shoot was a collaboration," said makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who along with hairstylist Ben Skervin, created her effortless beauty looks snapped by photographer Giampaolo Sgura. Click to get a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot, and be sure to pick up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet now.

MORE:
Three Things You'll Learn About Cover Girl Olivia Wilde
Watch Olivia's Cover Shoot Video!
Olivia Wilde's Best Looks Ever!

1 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Wilde's Inspiration

"I use actresses and models of the past as inspiration,” she said in InStyle's cover shoot video. “I’ve always had a thing for both Hepburns—I’ve had both Audrey and Katharine up on the inspiration board.”
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Hands On

During the shoot, Wilde looked over the day's worth of photos with the team.
3 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Shoes, Shoes, Shoes

Wilde had numerous shoes waiting for her to step into at Milk Studios in New York City.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

The Accessories

With trays of sunglasses and piles of handbags, there were plenty of options for our cover star. She even used a Chanel chain-link belt as a bracelet, which is featured on her cover!
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy Photo

The Looks

The actress helped with the inspiration for the cover shoot, choosing embellished coats, dresses, and tops to create a "futuristic Katharine Hepburn" look.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Bags In Every Texture

Wilde accessorized her looks with elegant handbags in a variety of textures including crocodile, python, stingray and snakeskin.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Finishing Touches

Wearing a Burberry Prorsum statement coat, Wilde got a few touch-ups in-between takes by makeup artist, Mélanie Inglessis, who said "the shoot was a collaboration, and Olivia loved it."
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Lights, Camera, Action

Olivia listened to the soundtrack from Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby, with songs by Jay-Z and Gotye, during the day's shoot.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Louis Vuitton Look

Style Director Melissa Rubini was leading the charge in choosing the outfits Wilde wore, including this Louis Vuitton top and skirt.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Nail Play

Wilde jazzed up her manicure with Jin Soon polishes, which played well with her vintage emerald-and-diamond engagement ring from SNL funnyman, Jason Sudeikis.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Prada Look

Photographer Giampaolo Sgura captured Wilde in a Prada embellished tweed dress with metallic leather heels.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Wilde Goes for Structured

Wilde, in a Salvatore Ferragamo silk dress with an Emporio Armani velvet clutch, told InStyle, "I went for flowy things, but now I like structured pieces. I'm less Edie Sedgwick and more Katharine Hepburn."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!