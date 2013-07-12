Olivia Wilde's InStyle August 2013 Issue Now on Newsstands! Go Behind-the-Scenes at Her Cover Shoot

The new August issue of InStyle with cover girl Olivia Wilde is now on newsstands! Inside the issue, the 29-year-old works her best model poses in Louis Vuitton, Burberry Prorsum, Carolina Herrera, Chanel and more high-fashion looks curated by Style Director Melissa Rubini. Behind-the-scenes, it was all about creating, as our star called it, “a futuristic Katharine Hepburn look,” with a dazzling mix of elegance and embellishment using statement coats, handbags, and dresses in an array of rich textures including calfskin, silk, crocodile, tweed, python. "The shoot was a collaboration," said makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who along with hairstylist Ben Skervin, created her effortless beauty looks snapped by photographer Giampaolo Sgura. Click to get a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot, and be sure to pick up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet now.

MORE:

• Three Things You'll Learn About Cover Girl Olivia Wilde

• Watch Olivia's Cover Shoot Video!

• Olivia Wilde's Best Looks Ever!