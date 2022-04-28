Olivia Wilde Was Served Child Custody Papers from Ex Jason Sudeikis Onstage at CinemaCon

On Wednesday, the actress was interrupted while giving a presentation on her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling onstage at CinemaCon. Mid-speech, she was handed an envelope labeled as "personal and confidential," and at the time, many thought it was an unsolicited script, but according to People , it was actually child custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. "This is for me?" Olivia reportedly asked when given the documents in an awkward exchange. Once she opened the legal papers, she remarked, "Okay, got it. Thank you."

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," a source close to Sudeikis told People about the incident. "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

However, according to family law attorney David Glass, Sudeikis not knowing that she would be served publicly is "highly unlikely." "I talked to every one of my clients to get the information on where could we serve him or her," he told People. "We get all that information from them. And if you're going to go to that sort of extreme length to do it publicly, to do it in an embarrassing way, I can't see the client not knowing about it. You're obligated as an attorney to share most things that you're doing with your client."