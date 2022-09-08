Olivia Wilde Said Her Relationship With Jason Sudeikis Was Over "Long Before" She Met Harry Styles

As the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles's relationship continues to grow — second only to that spitting moment at the Don't Worry Darling premiere on Monday — the director is ready to set the record straight on how exactly she and her rockstar-turned-actor beau came to be.

When talking to Vanity Fair for their October cover story, Wilde opened up about rumors that claim she started dating Styles before ending things with ex Jason Sudeikis. "The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she shared. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

Wilde added, "Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time."

The actress, who shares children Daisy and Otis with Sudeikis, continued, "Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Wilde's public commentary on her past relationship comes just weeks after she addressed the "vicious" incident involving Sudeikis that occurred at CinemaCon in April. During an interview with Variety, the director discussed the moment when she was publicly served custody papers while promoting her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

"But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship," she shared, before adding, "The only people who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened."