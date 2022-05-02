Olivia Wilde Debuts Red Hair In the First Don't Worry Darling Trailer

The first trailer of Don't Worry Darling — the brainchild of Olivia Wilde and the project that sparked her highly talked-about romance with Harry Styles — is finally here. And Wilde's new hairdo makes her nearly unrecognizable in the video.

In the clip released on Monday, we see Wilde as a red-headed Mary dancing and messing around with two other women Alice (Florence Pugh) and Bunny (Sydney Chandler), as well as their husbands, who look on while laughing. Wilde's crimson hair is styled into Old Hollywood finger wave curls. Bright blue eyeshadow complements the fiery tone of her hair, and she wears a black outfit with a fringed and beaded bodice.

Pugh's blonde hair is styled into a voluminous, curly layered cut accompanied by a headband. She and her husband Jack (Styles) share a kiss before the video cuts to them doing donuts and kissing in a convertible. While in bed, Pugh says, "You and me," to which Styles responds, "Always, you and me."

The clips continues into a montage that shows Alice doing her since-outdated housewife obligations, like cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry. It's all set to a voiceover that says, "All of you wives, we men we ask a lot. We ask for strength, food at home, a house, clean, and discretion above all else."

Then the trailer shows the couples being introduce to a community called "The Victory Project," but Alice quickly grows suspicious of the intentions of one man at the establishment: Frank (Chris Pine). The star-studded psychological thriller looks to be jam packed with drama, action, and a few steamy scenes between Pugh and Styles.

Wilde gushed about Pine's performance in her Instagram post on Monday. The actress, producer, and director posted a behind-the-scenes photo with the actor, in which they both talk with masks on while Pine sits on a couch.