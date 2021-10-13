Olivia Wilde Posed Completely Nude for True Botanicals' New Campaign

In another shot, the director of the upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (which stars her dreamy boyfriend Harry Styles ) posed fully nude, as she lounged on a towel in the sun, and appeared to rub oil on her arms. According to Vogue, the various shots are unretouched.

Along with promoting the brand's new campaign, the imagery aimed to give back the control to Wilde — and other women. "[When it comes to] our relationship to our bodies and celebrating our bodies, we all come to that from very different perspectives and experiences," Wilde said. "I am someone who has had two babies, I'm in my late thirties, and I love my body now more than I ever have. I enjoy the opportunity to take care of myself. That's what my beauty ritual is: Taking care of myself and celebrating my body at this stage of my life."