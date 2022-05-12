Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Wore Coordinated, Beach-Ready Looks in Italy

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are soaking up the sun while enjoying an Italian holiday. On Tuesday, the couple (and co-stars of the upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling ), were spotted out in Italy wearing beach-ready attire.

Styles chose on-theme red, green, and white striped shorts (or swim trunks) that he paired with a graphic T-shirt printed with a sailboat and "Jamaica." A white sweatshirt was tied around his neck, and he kept his hair off his face with a claw clip that he wore on top of his head. White kicks and black square shades coordinated with Olivia's look and and they also both carried canvas tote bags. At one point, the two were seen stopping at their car to deposit their bags and a blue-and-white striped beach towel that Styles carried.