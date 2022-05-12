Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Wore Coordinated, Beach-Ready Looks in Italy
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are soaking up the sun while enjoying an Italian holiday. On Tuesday, the couple (and co-stars of the upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling), were spotted out in Italy wearing beach-ready attire.
In images obtained by People, Wilde wore an ivory tank top and matching, lightweight varsity jacket, which she paired with light-wash denim short shorts. White sneakers and oversized sunglasses completed the look.
Styles chose on-theme red, green, and white striped shorts (or swim trunks) that he paired with a graphic T-shirt printed with a sailboat and "Jamaica." A white sweatshirt was tied around his neck, and he kept his hair off his face with a claw clip that he wore on top of his head. White kicks and black square shades coordinated with Olivia's look and and they also both carried canvas tote bags. At one point, the two were seen stopping at their car to deposit their bags and a blue-and-white striped beach towel that Styles carried.
The duo connected while on set for the highly anticipated film, due out this coming September. Wilde directed and stars in the film alongside Styles, as well as Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine. Last year, Wilde raved about the musician and actor, and now boyfriend, with a lengthy Instagram post.
"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she said alongside a black-and-white photo of the singer riding on the back of a convertible. "He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊"