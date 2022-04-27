Olivia Wilde Borrowed Harry Styles's Aesthetic With Her Blue Velvet Pantsuit

When rumors first swirled that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had started dating in January 2021 — and the world's collective heart broke at the most eligible bachelor's newfound unavailability — we knew it was only a matter of time until Wilde began taking fashion tips from her stylish beau. While the couple has been known to step out in matching outfits a time or two, Oliva opted to merely mimic one of the musician's eclectic ensembles during her latest solo red carpet appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the actress and director arrived at the Warner Bros. presentation wearing an expertly tailored blue velvet pantsuit. The jacket's plunging neckline revealed a simple black bra and a smattering of gold necklaces, and Olivia finished the outfit with bright pink pumps and a soft, wavy hairstyle. If the outfit looked familiar, it's because Styles wore a similar blue suit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony three years prior in March 2019. Not only did the rocker sport the Gucci suit throughout the ceremony, but he ended up leaving it at the Hall of Fame to sit on display in the museum's "Right Here, Right Now" exhibit for years to come.