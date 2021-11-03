Olivia Wilde Threw It Back to 2005 in a Sheer Bra and Corset
Olivia Wilde is the latest celebrity to jump on board with the lingerie-dressing trend. The actress and director attended the Gucci Love Parade show in a sexy ensemble from the designer.
On Tuesday, Wilde arrived at the fashion event in head-to-toe Gucci. She channeled a pin-up girl with her sheer Gucci bralette that was paired with a bedazzled black corset. The bottom of the outfit felt almost equestrian in nature with a beige Gucci pencil skirt, black riding boots, and a brown leather belt bag.
Wilde accessorized with a simple cross necklace, her hair parted down the middle in soft waves. As she left the show, Wilde added a leather-trimmed black Gucci coat accented with the brand's signature buckles.
Wilde joined a host of other celebrities at the style spectacle on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, including Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Billie Eilish, and more. According to a press release from the brand, the presentation was meant to "highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the City of Los Angeles, poised for rebirth post-pandemic."
The statement also noted that the designer would provide "significant support to the Los Angeles and Hollywood communities" with a donation to the "most critical needs" of Los Angeles: homelessness and mental health.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organizations that will receive funds include YMCA Hollywood, Sole Folks, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend's Place, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, as well as Miley Cyrus's Happy Hippie Foundation.