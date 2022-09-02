Olivia Wilde "Was Upset" About Having to Cut Sex Scenes from Her 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer

Olivia Wilde is not happy about having to tone down the provocative nature of the trailer for her new film, Don't Worry Darling.

This week, the actress-slash-director revealed that she "was upset" over cutting sex scenes in her upcoming movie's trailer while speaking with the Associated Press. "There's a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer," she said. "The MPA [Motion Picture Association, Inc.] came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they took it up another notch."

Wilde added, "But of course we still live in a really puritanical society. I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new."

"Audiences aren't as puritanical as corporations think they are," Wilde continued, pointing out that female pleasure, specifically, is something she wanted to highlight in the movie despite facing criticism for it. "And yet people get upset. I mean, people are upset with me already over this. I think it's a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe."

The film's first trailer was released in May and featured an oral sex moment between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles's characters, while the most recent teaser came with a disclaimer, reading: "This video may be inappropriate for some users."

Pugh, however, says the film is "bigger and better" than just her sex scenes with Styles. "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it." Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in August. "It's not why I'm in this industry."

She continued, "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that. That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."