Olivia Wilde's Date-Night Shoes Are So Unexpected

In a good way.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022
Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Date Night
Photo: Getty

As far as footwear goes, date nights with your significant other usually call for ankle-breaking heels, sexy thigh-high boots, or strappy sandals — basically, anything that's worthy of showing off during a night out on the town. But Olivia Wilde is turning that age-old notion on its head with her latest out-to-dinner shoes.

On Thursday, Wilde and her boyfriend Harry Styles were spotted at Italian restaurant Rubirosa in New York City, and rather than dressing up her feet in stilettos, the actress surprisingly opted for comfort in a pair of Adidas sneakers. Olivia's white and blue-striped Sambas (the shoe supermodels can't stop wearing) matched her maxi skirt that featured a blue botanical print and dark navy T-shirt.

She accessorized with a hair-tie around her wrist and a dainty gold charm necklace. Her light brown hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, while winged liner and sun-kissed skin rounded out her glam.

Olivia and Harry have been dating since early 2021, months after the Don't Worry Darling director ended her engagement to Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis's relationship has been strained following the split, and according to a source, the two "don't speak" to each other directly amid their custody battle over children Daisy, 5, and 8-year-old Otis.

"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," an insider explained to People, adding that despite being "upset about the custody drama," Wilde still "wants the kids to see" their dad "as much as possible." They continued, "She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Olivia Wilde Child Custody Paper CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde Was Served Child Custody Papers from Ex Jason Sudeikis Onstage at CinemaCon
Best Maxi Dresses
Ditch The Minis For These 12 Comfy, Flowy Maxi Dresses
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Best Nightgowns Lead
These Are The 11 Best Nightgowns For A Stylish Slumber
Prince William and Kate Middleton in New Zealand
Royals Love This New Zealand Vacation Destination — And We Can See Why
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Knew Her Main Character Moment Was Coming
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Aimed to "Embarrass" Her With "Aggressive" CinemaCon Custody Papers Incident
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Holding Hands
Olivia Wilde Was Harry Styles's Biggest Fan at His Las Vegas Concert
TBT: Katy Perry & John Mayer
TBT: Katy Perry and John Mayer Used to Make Out to Drake
TBT: Olivia Wilde & Prince Tao Ruspoli
Olivia Wilde and Tao Ruspoli, Son of the Prince of Cerveteri, Eloped on a School Bus
Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
20 Unexpected, Fashion-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde London March 2022
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Wore Coordinated, Beach-Ready Looks in Italy
All the Details About Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Reported Relationship
All the Details About Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Reported Relationship
Olivia Wilde Gray Suit Nordstrom Flagship Party
Olivia Wilde Debuts Red Hair In the First' Don't Worry Darling' Trailer
olivia wilde blue velvet suit
Olivia Wilde Borrowed Harry Styles's Aesthetic With Her Blue Velvet Pantsuit
Rachel Green Outfits
17 Unforgettable Rachel Green Outfits You Could (and Should) Still Wear Today