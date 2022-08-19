Olivia Wilde's Date-Night Shoes Are So Unexpected

As far as footwear goes, date nights with your significant other usually call for ankle-breaking heels, sexy thigh-high boots, or strappy sandals — basically, anything that's worthy of showing off during a night out on the town. But Olivia Wilde is turning that age-old notion on its head with her latest out-to-dinner shoes.

On Thursday, Wilde and her boyfriend Harry Styles were spotted at Italian restaurant Rubirosa in New York City, and rather than dressing up her feet in stilettos, the actress surprisingly opted for comfort in a pair of Adidas sneakers. Olivia's white and blue-striped Sambas (the shoe supermodels can't stop wearing) matched her maxi skirt that featured a blue botanical print and dark navy T-shirt.

She accessorized with a hair-tie around her wrist and a dainty gold charm necklace. Her light brown hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, while winged liner and sun-kissed skin rounded out her glam.

Olivia and Harry have been dating since early 2021, months after the Don't Worry Darling director ended her engagement to Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis's relationship has been strained following the split, and according to a source, the two "don't speak" to each other directly amid their custody battle over children Daisy, 5, and 8-year-old Otis.

"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," an insider explained to People, adding that despite being "upset about the custody drama," Wilde still "wants the kids to see" their dad "as much as possible." They continued, "She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone."