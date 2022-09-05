Olivia Wilde's Bold Blazer Was Made Even Bolder with Just a Bra Underneath

Power dressing at its best.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on September 5, 2022 @ 11:52AM
Olivia Wilde 2022 Venice Film Festival
Photo: Getty

As the director (and star) of the highly-anticipated thriller Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde established her authority on the red carpet for the movie's photo call at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a look that epitomized power dressing at its best.

On Monday morning, Wilde kept it all-business, for the most part, in a bright green boucle Chanel skirt suit. However, she shirked the standard workplace dress code by leaving the crystal-embellished buttons of her blazer undone, and underneath, she wore nothing but a black bra. She sported a long, high-waisted skirt on bottom, as well as a pair of classic black knee-high boots, and accessorized with a row of earrings that climbed up each ear. Wilde's brond hair was worn down and in loose waves with a middle part.

On the red carpet, Wilde posed with her co-stars Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, and boyfriend Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde 2022 Venice Film Festival
Getty

Missing from the photo call was lead actress Florence Pugh, who is rumored to be on bad terms with Wilde. But according to the director, there isn't a feud between the two actors. When asked about Pugh's absence at the press conference, Wilde responded, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

She continued, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

