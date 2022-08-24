Olivia Wilde Has Finally Addressed "Vicious" Public Custody Papers Serve by Jason Sudeikis

“There’s a reason why I left that relationship.”

Published on August 24, 2022
Months after Olivia Wilde was publicly served papers by Jason Sudeikis' legal team while promoting her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, on stage at CinemaCon, the actress is finally speaking out about the "vicious" attack. During an interview with Variety, Wilde discussed the incident in question, which occurred amid an ongoing custody battle with her ex-partner over their two children, Otis and Daisy.

"It was my workplace," Wilde told the publication. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought."

The actress added that not only did the presentation's disruptance disrespect her, but it negatively impacted all involved. "I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," she shared. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted."

Wilde, who first started dating Sudeikis in 2011 before officially calling it quits in November 2020, maintained that while she wasn't necessarily surprised by the events that transpired, it upsets her to think about the impact it could have on her kids.

"But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship," she revealed, before adding, "The only people who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened."

She continued, "For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that's really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it's not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful."

