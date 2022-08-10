Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Aimed to "Embarrass" Her With "Aggressive" CinemaCon Custody Papers Incident

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard."

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on August 10, 2022
Olivia Wilde
Photo: Getty Images

Months after Olivia Wilde received ex-husband Jason Sudeikis's custody petition while presenting on stage at CinemaCon 2021 in April, new details surrounding the situation have come to light.

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Wilde has allegedly legally filed to dismiss the petition, claiming the actor's delivery method was "aggressive." Wilde, who was speaking about her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling at the time, added that Sudeikis aimed to "embarrass [her] professionally" by doing so in such a public manner.

"​​Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Olivia said in the court filing. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

The actress, who shares children Otis and Daisy with Sudeikis, then added, "the fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests." She concluded by saying, "Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

Sudeikis maintained via his own filing that the public incident was not intentional. "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," the actor said. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

