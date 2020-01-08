Olivia Wilde Says This Face Oil "Completely Changed" Her Skin
Our February cover star shares a few of her favorite things.
Last year Olivia Wilde made her directorial feature début with Booksmart, a film that focused on strong female bonds and boasted a cast and crew of mainly women. So, for our photo shoot with her, we decided to pay homage to female filmmakers from the Golden Age of Hollywood. After posing in nostalgic looks by Miu Miu, Michael Kors Collection, and Brandon Maxwell on a studio backlot in Los Angeles, Wilde spoke passionately about the early-20th-century storytellers who were all but erased from movie history. “Hollywood used to be dominated by women, and then we rolled back the clock and destroyed the evidence,” she said, wearing a custom tee shirt that read “But what I really want to do is direct.” Said Wilde, “We’re bringing it back to that time and celebrating those ladies. The important, powerful, brilliant positions they held in this industry may have been buried and forgotten. But not by us.”
We're constantly inspired by Wilde's drive — and, of course, just her coolness in general. For our February issue, we asked our cover star to fill us in on all of her current faves, from the jewelry and skincare brands she's loving to the show she can't stop watching right now. Scroll down for 15 of her picks.
Favorite Jewelry
“Foundrae everything!”
Dream Meal
“The food and wine tasting at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.”
Must-Have Mascara
"Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara."
Denim Staple
"Frame cropped high-rise black flare jeans."
Go-To Drink
“A spicy mezcal margarita.”
Lip MVP
"Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Undone."
Signature Shades
“Ray-Ban Wayfarers for life.”
Mane Essentials
"True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner. It's the only natural haircare that actually works to moisten my damaged hair."
Current Read
"Unfollow, by Megan Phelps-Roper."
Top Designers
“La Ligne, Bella Freud, YSL, The Row, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren.”
Glow-Getter
"Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint."
Cool Classic
"A black leather jacket, like my Balenciaga bomber."
Style Icon
“If Charlotte Rampling and Bianca Jagger had a baby...”
Skincare Savior
"True Botanicals Clear Pure Radiance Oil is my secret weapon. It's completely changed my skin."
Currently Streaming
"Season 3 of The Crown."
