Olivia Wilde Reveals Bizarre Pregnancy Craving

Actress Olivia Wilde is currently expecting her second child with comedian fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. Having gone through it all before while pregnant with son Otis, now 2, Wilde’s latest Instagram photo proves that the 32-year-old is well-versed in an important aspect of pregnancy: cravings.

Wilde's straightforward post captures the plight of many mothers-to-be, pregnant and craving the oddest of snacks. Case in point, Wilde's latest pic bears the caption: "Hi I'm pregnant," and captures a bag of Kettle brand potato chips—not too random, eh?—wait for it... The chips in question are maple-bacon flavored!

Hi I'm pregnant. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Aug 29, 2016 at 10:04am PDT

To each his (or her) own!

The expectant new mom has been documenting her pregnancy via social media, keeping her Instagram page updated with photos of her growing baby bump and insights on family life. The Sudeikis-Wilde family is just too cute!

What to do when you look like Homer Simpson ate Little Miss Sunshine? Chill the f out. They're both heroes. But also, go to the @bkflea and score a dress from 1974, when apparently someone stretched out the middle part juuuuust the way you need it. #oldisthenewnew #vintage A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:21am PDT

Join me today on #BumpDay to ask Congress to pass the #ReachAct so all moms have healthy pregnancies. Link in bio. @savethechildren #bumpbumpbumpitupppp A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Aug 3, 2016 at 7:43am PDT

🐣 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 16, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

Matching baby bumps. ✌️ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

Congratulations to both Olivia and Jason, and here's hoping the maple-bacon chips hit the spot!