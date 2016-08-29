Olivia Wilde Reveals Bizarre Pregnancy Craving

Actress Olivia Wilde is currently expecting her second child with comedian fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. Having gone through it all before while pregnant with son Otis, now 2, Wilde’s latest Instagram photo proves that the 32-year-old is well-versed in an important aspect of pregnancy: cravings.
Wilde's straightforward post captures the plight of many mothers-to-be, pregnant and craving the oddest of snacks. Case in point, Wilde's latest pic bears the caption: "Hi I'm pregnant," and captures a bag of Kettle brand potato chips—not too random, eh?—wait for it... The chips in question are maple-bacon flavored!
To each his (or her) own!
The expectant new mom has been documenting her pregnancy via social media, keeping her Instagram page updated with photos of her growing baby bump and insights on family life. The Sudeikis-Wilde family is just too cute!
Congratulations to both Olivia and Jason, and here's hoping the maple-bacon chips hit the spot!