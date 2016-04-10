How Olivia Wilde's Son Otis Taught Her to Be Green

On a scale of one to green, Olivia Wilde's eco-friendly lifestyle is most definitely green. Not only is she the co-founder of Conscious Commerce (along with gal pal Barbara Burchfield), an agency with the sole goal of saving the Earth through conscious consumerism, but she's also the brand ambassador of H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection.

And because Wilde is one to practice what she preaches, she has applied that eco mindset to her personal life.

"I try to be conscious about the food that I buy, water consumption, the clothes I wear, I make sure not to tumble dry everything," she lists. "And the the fact that I don't have a car, since I'm a New Yorker, and we have great public transportation that I take advantage of every day."

But the biggest life change that really pushed her to go green was motherhood.

"I learned a lot from having a kid; when we're pregnant, suddenly everybody is very thoughtful about what they put on their skin, what we eat, or when we buy a mattress for a crib—it's now a given that you'd buy an organic one because you don't want flame retardant spray on the mattress," she says. "But when it’s just about us, we're like 'Meh, it's just me, I don't mind sucking in fumes.' When it's for our child, the whole game changes."

The takeaway here? "What if we thought of ourselves like our own children?" she asks. "What if we were kinder to ourselves?" Whoa, we'll let that sink in.