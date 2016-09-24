Olivia Wilde Covers Up Her Baby Bump with Cute Overalls

She may be about to pop, but Olivia Wilde is still out and about, looking flawless to boot. The 32-year-old actress is expecting her second child soon, and while her growing baby bump is too big to hide, Wilde certainly knows how to make maternity wear look chic.

The former House star stepped out for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Friday, wearing a cute pair of Hatch x Current/Elliott overalls ($378; hatch.com) with a white tank top underneath. Wilde was absolutely glowing as she rocked white sneakers, several layered necklaces, and a tan tote bag. Her perfectly highlighted hair was straightened and worn loosely, and she covered her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

This will be Wilde's second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, and though her due date is approaching quickly, she's not letting her pregnancy slow her down. Earlier in the week, she presented the Friars Club's Entertainment Icon award. She shared an Instagram shot of her red hot outfit for the event, and in the caption, she joked that she "successfully did not give birth on stage."

