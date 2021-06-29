It may be summer, but right now feels like a particularly great time to sit in front of a TV — especially if you're hoping to catch the next generation of industry icons before they're suddenly everywhere.

One name that keeps popping up as we scroll through various streaming services? Olivia Scott Welch. Not only is she the star of Amazon Prime's super suspenseful teen drama, Panic (which yes, also stars Jack Nicholson's son and comes with a glowing recommendation from IG's Deux Moi), she also plays Samantha Fraser in Netflix's Fear Street, a murder mystery trilogy based off of books from R.L. Stine ('90s kids know). The first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, drops July 2, just in time for the long weekend.

Perhaps just as exciting as Welch's growing resume is the fact that she's a fashion icon in the making. The actress is working with Erica Cloud — the stylist who is also responsible for outfits worn by Kacey Musgraves and Dan Levy — which means we fully expected her Fear Street premiere look to be spectacular.

And it was. Oh yes, it was (for sure getting some regal, Victorian vibes here).

Thankfully, InStyle didn't just have to view this jaw-dropping ensemble via distant red carpet photos. Welch took us behind-the-scenes during her big night, sharing a few details and stunning shots (all of which had spooky image titles, BTW, like "ghostinthehallway") from the getting ready process. Trust us when we say it's a must-see.