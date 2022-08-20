Celebrity Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo Wore Her Nightgown Out in Public Sleepwear, daywear — same thing. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty First Rihanna, and now singer, actress, and Gen Z style icon Olivia Rodrigo is making a sartorial statement and wearing her nightgown outside of the house. On Friday, Rodrigo was spotted exiting The Bowery Ballroom in New York City already dressed for bed in an itty-bitty black satin dress with ultra-thin spaghetti straps and a sheer lace bust. Olivia put her signature goth-girl twist on the sexy slip by accessorizing with a pair of chunky black loafers and white crew socks, as well as multiple rings decorating each hand. Beauty-wise, she matched the boudoir theme with a crimson manicure, a glossy pink lip, and messy bedhead waves. Olivia Rodrigo Just Reinvented the Classic LBD Olivia's most recent outing comes after she reinvented the LBD to fit her edgy aesthetic on the red carpet at the High School Musical: the Series season 3 premiere. For that particular occasion, the pop star wore a black minidress by Nensi Dojaka with a single spaghetti strap and a cutout at the midsection that was partially covered by mesh overly in the shape of a pinwheel. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit