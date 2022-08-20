Olivia Rodrigo Wore Her Nightgown Out in Public

First Rihanna, and now singer, actress, and Gen Z style icon Olivia Rodrigo is making a sartorial statement and wearing her nightgown outside of the house.

On Friday, Rodrigo was spotted exiting The Bowery Ballroom in New York City already dressed for bed in an itty-bitty black satin dress with ultra-thin spaghetti straps and a sheer lace bust. Olivia put her signature goth-girl twist on the sexy slip by accessorizing with a pair of chunky black loafers and white crew socks, as well as multiple rings decorating each hand.

Beauty-wise, she matched the boudoir theme with a crimson manicure, a glossy pink lip, and messy bedhead waves.

Olivia's most recent outing comes after she reinvented the LBD to fit her edgy aesthetic on the red carpet at the High School Musical: the Series season 3 premiere. For that particular occasion, the pop star wore a black minidress by Nensi Dojaka with a single spaghetti strap and a cutout at the midsection that was partially covered by mesh overly in the shape of a pinwheel.