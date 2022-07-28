Olivia Rodrigo Just Reinvented the Classic LBD

Olivia Rodrigo is looking happy and healthy at the premiere of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series season 3 premiere. And the Gen Z pop icon arrived at the red carpet in a reinvented version of the classic little black dress to fit her signature edgy style.

On Wednesday, the singer wore a cut-out black dress by Nensi Dojaka with a mesh panel over one part of her midsection, a pinwheel detail, and one ultra-thin spaghetti strap. She paired the frock with sheer tights, and patent leather sky-high platforms with an ankle strap. She accessorized with a punk-style black-and-silver choker with a D pendant and matching Dior drop earrings. Her long hair was parted down the middle and styled in crimped waves that reached her waist.

At one point, Rodrigo shocked us all by reuniting with her ex, Joshua Bassett, the unspoken inspiration behind her Sour album. The friendly exes posed with their arms around each other and even chucked up peace signs. Bassett, who stars along Rodrigo in the series, wore a silky black suit with a matching tank top underneath.

Getty Images

The series's showrunner, Tim Federle, recently opened up about Rodrigo stepping back from the Wildcats family and what her career means for her future on the show.

"Well, the reality was, she had this album that did pretty well. Not sure if you've heard of it, it's called Sour," he joked to Entertainment Weekly. "And the world was clamoring for [her] tour. From a pure logistical standpoint, the idea of Olivia doing the entire season and doing her tour was immediately looking impossible. But she was and is such an important part of the DNA of the show that it also didn't feel right to not give an explanation for where the character of Nini went. That was thing one: How do you make both things work, schedule-wise?"