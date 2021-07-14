Olivia Rodrigo Channeled Elle Woods During Her White House Visit
She wants us to be happy and healthy.
In an effort to encourage young people to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Olivia Rodrigo headed to Washington, D.C., to visit with President Joe Biden and his chief COVID-19 medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Together the people's president and the current president of pop music filmed a few videos together, presumably to be dispersed via young folks' medium of choice, TikTok (and, certainly, other social media platforms).
For the occasion, Rodrigo slipped into platforms of her own, wearing sky-high white ankle-strap shoes with black ankle socks and a pink Chanel suit that would definitely not look out of place on Legally Blonde's Elle Woods. It was an appropriately dressed-up take on Woods' saccharine-sweet version of business casual, but there was a little sour tossed into the mix, too, thanks to the Cher Horowitz-adjacent tartan pattern and Rodrigo's relaxed, wavy hair, and very '90s micro bag.
News of the visit came via Instagram (naturally), when Rodrigo commented on Biden's not-so-subtle thirst trap, writing, "I'm in! see you tomorrow at the white house!" after the president asked for help reaching teenagers and other young people.
"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," Rodrigo said from the White House press briefing room podium, CNN reports. "I'm in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."
The outlet notes that youth vaccination rates continue to fall behind the general population's, which could set things up for another surge of COVID cases this fall as students return to school. According to the CDC, 33.5% of Americans age 12 to 15 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Only 24.9% are fully vaccinated. 50.5% of Americans 18 to 24 have gotten at least one dose and 41.6% fully vaccinated.
"We need to reach people, meet people where they are and speaking to young people – people who are under the age of 18, many of whom as we've seen across the country are huge Olivia Rodrigo fans — hearing from her that ... getting vaccinated is a way to keep yourself safe, a way to ensure you can see your friends, a way you can ensure you can go to concerts, a way you can ensure that you can live a healthy life is an important part of what we're trying to do here," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during Rodrigo's visit. "I will say, not every 18-year-old uses their time to come do this so we appreciate her willingness to."