Olivia Rodrigo's Vintage Sheer Dress Is a Y2K Dream Come True

While the world waits to see what Olivia Rodrigo has in store for her fans at her first-ever tour, she's giving fashion fanatics a little bit of fun with her latest outfit. During an outing in New York City — the Sour tour will play Radio City Music Hall, of course — she wore a vintage Betsey Johnson dress that had all of the signature details from the beloved '00s brand.

Rodrigo's dress included a sheer bodice with lingerie detailing, like hook-and-eye closures up the front, and a sweet mini floral print that will take anyone who went to prom right back to the dance floor. The dress also had delicate embellished spaghetti straps, a drop waist, and a midi-length skirt that featured the same pastel florals on the bust. Rodrigo added a few 2022 touches, too, bringing the look into the here and now, including chunky black creepers and baby pink arm warmers, which have been seen on celebs and Fashion Week catwalks alike lately.